COVID-19 spurs proactive investing: Study

Australians are the most anxious about the impact COVID-19 will have on their portfolios but are also among the most proactive investors, according to a global comparison.

Calastone's survey of 1800 retail investors from Australia, UK, USA, Germany, Hong Kong, and New Zealand found the majority are not confident about their ability to manage their investments and constantly worry about future financial security.

Compared to global investors, Australians are more worried about their future financially due to COVID-19 (72% versus the 65% global average).

During this volatile period, over a third of Aussies tend to invest or make adjustments to their portfolios, compared to New Zealanders (24%), Germans (23%), and UK (26%) and Hong Kong investors (29%).

Less than half (44%) of Aussie investors who identified as proactive investors are satisfied with the amount of fees they pay, meaning most understand how fees are applied to investments. Only 17% feel the fees they pay are too high.

Some good news, only a minority (20%) view financial services negatively. Of the few that mistrust their financial institution, 68% cite a lack of trust, 62% think fees are too high and 48% say the industry lacks transparency. More than half believe the bad news they hear about financial institutions in the press.

Many are also frustrated with the lack of understanding.

The country's financial education gap remains significant, Calastone found, as little more than a third (36%) of Australians have a good understanding of investing.

"Education is not the only factor likely to boost investor engagement; product design and features also require a rethink, say respondents who already invest. Low risks are important to Baby Boomers, but notably less so for succeeding generations," Calastone managing director and head of Australia and New Zealand Ross Fox said.

For the younger investors, cost, size, visibility of investments are important factors.

Calastone also found that retail investors are open to buying investments from supermarkets and big technology companies.

"Australian investors bucked the global trend in being more willing to buy financial products and services in the future from supermarkets (43%) than technology companies, should these become alternative providers of investment services," the report read.