Investment
Sponsored by
COVID-19 shines a light on ESG: First Sentier
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 APR 2020   12:18PM

The COVID-19 crisis has brought ESG to the fore and will give greater momentum to responsible investment processes, according to First Sentier Investors.

Kate Turner, responsible investment specialist at First Sentier, said that ESG is at the top of investors' minds during this current crisis.

"It's early days, but from what I've seen, issues such as modern slavery and governance have been exacerbated by the crisis and require immediate attention," Turner said.

"Others, like climate change and biodiversity, are critical considerations as we emerge from this crisis, and there appears to be an acknowledgement of this within the investment community."

Turner said from an environmental perspective, reduced travel and tourism is resulting in lower carbon emissions, but the focus needs to be on what happens when the crisis is over.

"We have seen temporary benefits, but it will be interesting to see whether there is a rush to get 'back to normal' as we emerge from this crisis, whatever the cost to the environment," she said.

"Or will we see an acceptance that our old definition of 'normal' is out of date, and that we should try to re-build our society and economy in a more sustainable way?"

Turner said she hopes the crisis will shine a light on the importance of identifying and mitigating the risks of potential future high-impact global events.

The governance aspect of ESG is also a focus, as lockdowns impact traditional shareholder engagement, Turner said.

Regulators have issued guidance around virtual meetings as the Australian mini-AGM season approaches.

"Now that this initial scramble is over, companies and shareholders are turning their minds to how proposals will be impacted by the current crisis, and it is likely that the impacts will be far reaching," Turner said.

"Executive remuneration will be a key issue. Salaries are being reduced for both employees and executives in many sectors, and we have already seen widespread changes to compensation programs."

Turner said where companies have tried to keep executive pay at the same level has not been well received.

"Remuneration reports will no doubt receive even more scrutiny than normal," she said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY  |   12:48PM
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:33PM
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
