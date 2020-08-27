COVID-19 may delay retirement: WTW

A new report from Willis Towers Watson suggests the effects of COVID-19 could delay a person's retirement by as much as eight years.

WTW said a range of factors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic mean superannuation fund members may need to keep working anywhere between two and eight years longer before retiring.

Head of retirement solutions Nick Callil and associate director, retirement Erinn Cullinane created 12 'representative cameos' for superannuation fund members aged between 30 and 60, at various income levels.

The research, Impact of COVID-19 on Retirement Adequacy, looked at COVID-related factors beyond the Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme to include investment returns, switching behaviour and unemployment.

The projections illustrated that the events of 2020 will have a negative impact on the retirement outcomes for large numbers of Australians.

"Some members, particularly higher earners, may choose to retire with a slightly lower retirement income if they are able to maintain their desired lifestyle with the funds available to them," Callil said.

"For others, the most obvious action may be to contribute more by way of voluntary member contributions."

Callil said at a time where unemployment is projected to reach its highest since the great depression, many members will not have the ability or inclination to use available income to support additional contributions even where the need is recognised.

"Those who are unable or unwilling to make additional contributions may be forced to work past their preferred retirement age - if such an option is available to them," he said.

"Clearly, for those approaching retirement, this approach may not be feasible with an additional working life of up to eight years required to achieve pre COVID-19 adequacy levels."

