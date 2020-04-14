COVID-19 damage to stretch several quarters: Natixis IM

Despite global market rebounds, Natixis Investment Managers believes the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic will stretch several quarters beyond the containment of the virus.

There are now nearly two million confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, with 119,588 who have died from the virus. It comes as the US overtakes Italy's death toll from COVID-19, recording more than 20,000 deaths from the virus over the weekend.

In Australia, 6394 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while the country's death toll has hit 61.

Investors are betting their wealth on the belief that infection rates are slowing, Natixis chief market strategist Dave Lafferty said.

"Global equities (MSCI World) are up 23% off the bottom as investors put their faith in unprecedented stimulus and the belief that the infection curve is flattening," he said.

"Neither of these factors represent the cure-all that risk assets are hoping for. Flattening of the curve is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition for stabilising the global economy."

Continued reinfections will see economic damage be dragged out, Lafferty said.

"The staggered nature of containment, along with continued flare-ups, mean that flattening the curve is just the beginning," he said.

"The economic damage of the outbreak will a negative tail that stretches several quarters beyond containment."

Despite China regaining productivity, Lafferty questioned the case for demand.

"China shows evidence of strong rebound in activity, but where is the output going?" He said.

"Factories running at 80-90% of capacity have places to ship their goods while the developed world is still in lockdown. An inventory-build hangover is likely on the horizon."

Although stimulus measures have been enacted globally, Lafferty said that many still have not reached those affected by the crisis.

"The size of global fiscal and monetary stimulus is overwhelming, but implementation has been mixed," he said.

"Given the sharp but temporary nature of the crisis, speed is more important than size.

Stimulus in the US had been slow to reach both small and big business, he said.

"In the US, stimulus checks for families may start arriving any day now. However, the small business lending programs have stumbled badly out of the gate," Lafferty said.

"Bailouts to large businesses take time to negotiate - time many of these firms may not have while revenues have fallen to zero."

Artificial support from the Federal Reserve has flooded the lending market, Lafferty argued.

"The US Fed is now supporting almost every corner of the US lending market. There isn't a single sector or sub-sector of the US Aggregate bond index that isn't receiving artificial support, either directly or indirectly, from the Fed," he said.

"This has removed much of the panic and stabilised credit spreads, but this remains the greatest string-pushing exercise in history."

Europe in comparison will disproportionately suffer, he argued.

"In Europe, policymakers continue to squabble over risk sharing while the clock is ticking," Lafferty said.

"It's hard to imagine the European economy, running at barely 1.5% growth pre-virus, emerging from the spring lockdown unscathed."

Natixis believes the economic recovery will be U-shaped over the long term.

"There is likely to be a V-shaped element to the recovery, when global consumers eventually emerge from their bunkers," Lafferty said.

"This sharp rebound will be short lived - perhaps a few weeks to a month (and staggered by country/region). The longer range picture however is more likely to be a U-shaped recovery - and a weak U at that."

The global market rebound has seen valuations reach levels only surpassed by those seen in the tech bubble, Lafferty argued.

"The S&P 500 now sits in no-man's-land, 17% below its all-time high and 25% above the March 23rd low," he said.

"While the macro risks around the outbreak remain underpriced, the stocks no longer are.

"Three weeks ago, the S&P 500 traded below 14x forward earnings, which was reasonably if not compellingly cheap given the damage that is coming in earnings. Today, at almost 19x forward earnings, the equity rally combined with further earnings deterioration have already returned index valuations to nosebleed levels only surpassed in the late '90s Tech Bubble."

Equity prices are likely to fall further in the coming weeks, he said.

"We still see too much optimism priced into recent market action. The question on everyone's mind is, 'Will we re-test the bottom?'" Lafferty said.

"With only an 18% sell-off needed to revisit the lows for global equities, a re-test is certainly possible if not probable.

"Regardless, investors should expect equity prices to get a lot soggier in the coming weeks and months as more viral damage is revealed and the global economy re-starts more slowly than expected."

Investors should expect a rally in the second half of the year and into 2021, Lafferty predicted.

"We expect markets to remain volatile with significant selling pressure to mid-summer (July)," he said.

"However, a bigger washout in sentiment, earnings, and valuation should give way to a more durable rally in 2H and into 2021."

Long term, equities will once again reach peak earnings and valuations conditions, he argued.

"Investors should keep their long term (after 2021) expectations in check. The post-coronavirus rally will eventually take us back to peak earning and near peak valuations," Lafferty said.

"But P/Es will not grow to the sky, and many of the structural weaknesses of the global economy will only be exacerbated due to the stress of the outbreak.

"Consumers will retrench and repair their balance sheets. Firms will hoard capital, dividends hikes will be scarce, and stock buyback activity will be far below recent years. Massive deficits will squeeze fiscal finances when the bailout bill comes due."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.