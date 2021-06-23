NEWS
Financial Planning
Court orders new group definition in CBA advice class action

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 JUN 2021   12:09PM

Clients who claimed Commonwealth Bank financial advisers put them in expensive CMLA life insurance policies instead of cheaper alternatives have been asked to work to a new group definition.

The group proceedings were filed by Diana Tyrrell and Edward Thomas.

They claim that financial advisers working for Commonwealth Financial Planning and Financial Wisdom recommended their clients take out life insurance policies through former CBA subsidiary Commonwealth Mutual Life Assurance (now owned by AIA), when cheaper premiums for similar policies were available.

The group wants to be paid the losses they incurred as a result of the higher CMLA premiums, dating back to August 2014.

The two advice businesses, which are the named respondents in the case, are arguing the trustees should be the applicants as they paid the premiums out of superannuation trusts. They also claim the beneficiaries suffered no actionable loss.

On June 18, orders made by Justice Beach ordered the applicants to add a third applicant to the case, flesh out the applicants' fiduciary claims, and change the group definition.

The judge wants the third applicant to be someone who paid the extra premiums personally rather than via their superannuation.

"Second, I will not require the named applicants to join the trustees of their superannuation funds. But instead, I will require them to undertake that if they receive any money award referable to the excess premiums paid by their trustees that they will disgorge any such amount to their trustees to restore the fund(s). Of course, I could achieve this by a more direct order after trial in any event," the orders said.

The judge also changed the definition of the group for the proceedings, to include advice via a superannuation fund and to better qualify inclusion of advice clients who suffered a loss.

The applicants wanted everyone who was advised by CFP or FWL on CommInsure products since 21 August 2014, regardless of whether or not they paid excess premiums or the way they received the advice (within super or outside of it).

The respondents wanted the "excess premium" requirement to be included in the group definition.

The judge went one step further, adding the excess premiums should have caused a loss for the applicant and adding that clients may have received the advice via their superannuation fund or outside it.

The applicants were given seven days from June 18 to serve proposed orders and submissions, including on costs.

