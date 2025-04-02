Court approves Caddick SMSF class action settlement

The Federal Court has approved the settlement amount of $3.54 million for Melissa Caddick victims who brought a class action against auditors that failed to detect fraudulent activities in their SMSFs.

Michael Chapman, a director at Mackay Chapman, which led the class action, said the settlement was a "good outcome" for the victims and was achieved efficiently.

The Melbourne-based law firm launched the class action in October 2023 against the SMSF auditors who allegedly failed to pick up that the assets Caddick invested never existed when reviewing the annual financial report.

Among many things missed, auditors did not notice that Caddick's CommSec accounts lacked the right number of digits. Authentic accounts usually have eight digits, while Caddick's accounts had six digits. Another example is that the GST line in those statements often didn't add up.

Chapman told Financial Standard that this is a "fair and reasonable outcome" and an "exceptional" one given the context of the Ponzi scheme that fraudulent financial adviser Caddick ran.

Combining the class action amount and receivership compensation, Chapman said victims have been able to recoup about 50% of their investments.

The class action was settled in the 18-month timeframe, Chapman said, noting that this was particularly pleasing given that class actions tend to take much longer and that many of Caddick's victims are retirees.

Justice Markovic approved the settlement amount overnight. About 50% of the money will go towards the victims while the other half is allocated to the law firm and litigation funder Therium.

The lawsuit was filed against auditors BPR Audit, GK & Co, Bladens Accountants & Tax Agents, Khanh Huynh, and Fin Corp Auditors.

In 2023, liquidators distributed $3 million to Caddick's victims. It is purported that Caddick fleeced investors, family, and friends of more than $23 million.