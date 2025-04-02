Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

Court approves Caddick SMSF class action settlement

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 APR 2025   12:40PM

The Federal Court has approved the settlement amount of $3.54 million for Melissa Caddick victims who brought a class action against auditors that failed to detect fraudulent activities in their SMSFs.

Michael Chapman, a director at Mackay Chapman, which led the class action, said the settlement was a "good outcome" for the victims and was achieved efficiently.

The Melbourne-based law firm launched the class action in October 2023 against the SMSF auditors who allegedly failed to pick up that the assets Caddick invested never existed when reviewing the annual financial report.

Among many things missed, auditors did not notice that Caddick's CommSec accounts lacked the right number of digits. Authentic accounts usually have eight digits, while Caddick's accounts had six digits. Another example is that the GST line in those statements often didn't add up.

Chapman told Financial Standard that this is a "fair and reasonable outcome" and an "exceptional" one given the context of the Ponzi scheme that fraudulent financial adviser Caddick ran.

Combining the class action amount and receivership compensation, Chapman said victims have been able to recoup about 50% of their investments.

The class action was settled in the 18-month timeframe, Chapman said, noting that this was particularly pleasing given that class actions tend to take much longer and that many of Caddick's victims are retirees.

Justice Markovic approved the settlement amount overnight. About 50% of the money will go towards the victims while the other half is allocated to the law firm and litigation funder Therium.

The lawsuit was filed against auditors BPR Audit, GK & Co, Bladens Accountants & Tax Agents, Khanh Huynh, and Fin Corp Auditors.

In 2023, liquidators distributed $3 million to Caddick's victims. It is purported that Caddick fleeced investors, family, and friends of more than $23 million.

Read more: Federal CourtMelissa CaddickCommSecFinancial StandardJustice MarkovicMackay ChapmanMichael ChapmanPonzi Scheme
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Falcon Capital, First Guardian Master Fund set for liquidation
BUSSQ abandons appeal, concedes to licence conditions
The super fund scouring the dark web to protect members
RainmakerLive rebrands to Rainmaker MarketPro
Otivo launches AI-powered advice tool
Not one trustee tracked end-to-end claims handling times: ASIC
Modern family offices want values aligned, pioneer companies
Underinvestment in Southeast Asia a 'big issue' for Australia
Impact investors need instos, governments to scale: Experts
Nominate now for the 2025 MAX Awards

Editor's Choice

WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

KARREN VERGARA
WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Apex Group has won a mandate to administer Diversa Trustees' $7 billion master trust business.

Members press super funds for sustainable investments

MATTHEW WAI
Members increasingly demand superannuation funds to provide sustainable investment options, particularly retirees who want to leave a more sustainable world for the next generation, top super fund leaders say.

Aussies need help to navigate the great wealth transfer: Fidelity

MATTHEW WAI
As Australians prepare for the great intergenerational wealth transfer, many are voicing concerns around navigating the legal, financial and investment aspects, a new study by Fidelity International found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media