CountPlus reappoints chief executive

CountPlus Limited has announced the reappointment of Matthew Rowe as chief executive and managing director

The announcement was made yesterday at the annual general meeting of CountPlus Limited (CountPlus) shareholders, where chair Ray Kellerman confirmed Rowe's continued tenure beyond his current contract, due to expire in February 2022.

"I am pleased to advise that Matthew will remain in his capacity as the CountPlus Limited chief executive and managing director," Kellerman said.

Thanking the CountPlus board for its confidence in him to continue to lead the company, Rowe also acknowledged the hard work of his colleagues.

"Our team across member firms, Count Financial and CountPlus, shows a strong belief in our purpose, our values, and demonstrates a focus on delivering positive client outcomes, every day," Rowe said.

"Their effort and dedication in turn fuels my passion and is a key reason for my ongoing commitment to CountPlus beyond February 2022."

Rowe outlined the strong financial position of CountPlus, combined with the company's focus on future growth, improved revenues and boosting shareholder return on capital.

He reiterated the focus reflected in the quality of the merger and acquisition activities recently completed, and on the near horizon.

"High-performing organisations actively invest in structured

development of their people, and it is with this in mind that CountPlus has partnered with Melbourne Business School and built a CountPlus Leadership Development Framework

comprising programs for new managers, emerging senior leaders and a master's program for future managing principals and senior executives," he said.

Rowe said the company has remained on track with its strategic growth initiatives and continues to see opportunity ahead to also invest in the underlying earnings of core firms that generate revenue through the delivery of client-centric accounting and financial advice.

"Much has happened since I joined the CountPlus Limited board in late 2016 and became chief executive and managing director in February 2017," Rowe said.

"From the initial turnaround strategy set in mid-2017, to purchasing Count Financial in late 2019, meeting the ongoing challenges of dislocation in the financial advice sector, and more recently the impact of COVID-19 on our people, clients, and our community.

"I am pleased that as we enter 2022, we are in a strong financial position combined with a sharp focus on strategic growth, positive client outcomes and boosting shareholder returns."