CountPlus names chief executive

Following the sudden departure of Matthew Rowe in February, the financial advice group has named its new chief executive while also naming a new chief financial and operating officer.

Hugh Humphrey will take over as chief executive of CountPlus on July 1, having finished up as general manager of NAB's consumer banking operations across New South Wales and emerging markets last month.

He replaces Rowe who stepped down in February, just three months after having been reappointed to the role. He also served as managing director.

Humphrey will bring with him extensive experience in financial advice, having held senior roles at some of the largest institutions. Prior to NAB, Humphrey was executive general manager, wealth management at Commonwealth Bank and, prior to that, oversaw Commonwealth Financial Planning and BankWest Financial Advice.

He also spent close to six years with AMP, first as chief executive of Hillross Financial Services and then as director of strategy and transformation for AMP's advice, super and banking operations.

CountPlus said Humphrey's appointment will "ensure that CountPlus is well-placed to continue its evolution into a significant financial services group with a strong focus on top-line revenue growth driven by organic and inorganic initiatives".

"The growth of CountPlus and its people will benefit from Hugh's leadership and industry experience," chair Ray Kellerman said.

The group has also promoted Laurent Toussaint to the role of chief financial and operating officer, in recognition of his work as acting chief executive. Previously, he was chief financial officer.

"On behalf of the board and CountPlus, I congratulate Laurent Toussaint on his well-deserved promotion. We thank Laurent for his commitment as interim chief executive over several months," Kellerman said.

Also commenting, Toussaint said: "I'm delighted to accept the expanded responsibilities of chief financial and operating officer as we work together to lead CountPlus into its next stage of development and growth."