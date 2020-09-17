NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
CountPlus firm makes acquisition
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 SEP 2020   12:49PM

A CountPlus member firm has acquired the accounting revenues of a boutique advice firm.

ASX-listed CountPlus's subsidiary AdviceCo will pay $400,000 for accounting revenues of Arch Capital, a boutique wealth advisory firm offering SMSF, tax, accounting and wealth planning advice, founded by Nigel Baker in 2012.

AdviceCo will pay 65% of the purchase price upon completion depending on recurring revenues spread over 12 months, the firm announced on the ASX.

The transaction is another example of a "tuck-in acquisition" undertaken by CountPlus, in which a smaller company is integrated with a unit of a larger entity. In May this year, CountPlus paid $200,000 for Centenary Financial.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

In acquiring Arch Capital, CountPlus chief executive and director Matthew Rowe said "the transaction highlights the ability of CountPlus member firms to identify and acquire tuck-in opportunities."

AdviceCo managing principal David Evers said: "Our due diligence revealed Arch Capital to have a quality client base, which will bolster the account fee base of AdviceCo."

AdviceCo rebranded from Robson Partners in late 2019 and early this year welcomed two new principals: senior financial planner Christine Hallowes and senior accountant Debbie Bloffwitch.

They join Evers, Troy Marchant, Gerard Andrews, Steve Walker and CountPlus as shareholders of the firm.

Read more: CountPlusArch CapitalASXNigel BakerCentenary FinancialChristine HallowesDavid EversDebbie BloffwitchGerard AndrewsMatthew RoweRobson PartnersSteve WalkerTroy Marchant
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX revises capital raising measures
S&P DJI rebalances S&P/ASX Indices
Female ASX 200 chiefs fall
New ETF set to debut on ASX
Corporates have a critical role in social, environmental outcomes
Challenges on the horizon for CountPlus
First State Super makes first take-private bid
VanEck to launch four new ETFs
Hearts and Minds donates almost $10m to charity
Evans & Partners explore open-ended funds
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts inch to $80bn
KARREN VERGARA
Managed accounts assets continue to grow steadily, having hit nearly $80 billion despite setbacks caused by COVID-19.
Fees should reflect investor skill: AB
ELIZA BAVIN
Active managers should only charge fees in line with the returns generated from the investment manager's skills, according to Sharon Fay, chief responsibility officer at AllianceBernstein.
New ETF set to debut on ASX
ALLY SELBY
A new growth ETF which mirrors a strategy with a 20-year track record is set to list on the ASX early next month, aiming to achieve returns of 2% per annum above the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark at a 0.97% management fee.
Iress appointed mandate
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Managed fund provider Lincoln Indicators has appointed financial software company Iress to provide technical infrastructure to support its expansion into international funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
17
2020 Private capital knowledge series - The rise of subscription lines of credit in private capital 
SEP
21
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YVlqgKRP