Financial Planning
CountPlus firm buys back equity
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   12:43PM

A CountPlus member firm has bought back 38% of its equity from the ASX-listed advice group for $1.10 million and separately, has acquired the accounting operations of another firm.

Twomeys, which services clients in regional New South Wales towns, paid $1.1 million cash to CountPlus to buy back 38% of its equity. CountPlus will retain 62% of the equity in Twomeys.

Separately, Twomeys will acquire client accounting-based services of Cultiv8 Accounting Pty Ltd for as an initial cash payment of $0.3 million, with a further deferred payment linked to incentive criteria to be made in 12 months.

"This acquisition provides Twomeys a strategic growth opportunity in Young, NSW, that will complement the firm's existing client footprint in Cootamundra, Harden and Cowra," CountPlus said in a statement.

Michael Gay will be the managing director of the combined Twomeys/Cultiv8 business.

A director from Cultiv8, Peter Maher, will join Twomeys shareholders alongside Michael Gay, Jenny Officer, Matthew Paterson, Stephen Thurn, Kerrie Walsh, Jenna Fallon and Matthew Moon.

"The CountPlus model works on identifying and investing in quality people and firms. Today's announcement confirms our commitment to growth by quality acquisition as well as our Owner, Driver - Partner model with key talent in our firms," CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said.

"I am delighted to welcome Peter Maher to the CountPlus network. He brings a wealth of experience and business development capability which is expected to accelerate the growth trajectory of Twomeys."

