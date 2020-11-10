NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
CountPlus divests member firm
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 10 NOV 2020   11:44AM

CountPlus has disposed its majority interest in a member firm to a fellow member firm after a review found it could not add strategic value.

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has sold its 61.28% interest in Specialised Business Solutions to The MBA Partnership, which CountPlus has a 62.03% stake.

The MBA Partnership will pay a maximum of $1.25 million with an upfront payment and the balance based on revenues for the 12 month and 24 month period post completion.

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said the transaction will be beneficial for SBS employees and clients while providing The MBA Partnership with a base in Brisbane, in line with its growth plans.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"The MBA Partnership is a large practice with a strong culture and significant experience within its leadership team," he said.

"This is a positive outcome for the existing team at SBS who will benefit from MBA's proven track record of high-quality accounting and advice solutions."

The MBA Partnership will fund the transaction with cash reserves and debt.

It has been a busy year for CountPlus having undertaken several tuck-in acquisitions and recently its subsidiary AdviceCo made a tuck-in acquisition of Arch Capital's accounting revenues.

In addition, CountPlus expanded its member network with Sydney-based financial advice firm Small & Gunn joining its licence.

The expansion follows a growth strategy which has seen 50 advisers added to its network since the start of this year.

Read more: CountPlusMBA PartnershipSpecialised Business Solutions
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CountPlus adds to board, acquires member firm
CountPlus member firm makes acquisition
CountPlus firm makes acquisition
Challenges on the horizon for CountPlus
CBA ups remediation bill for advice
CountPlus firm buys back equity
Dealer groups slam FPA policy
Processes are the problem, not people: Count Financial
IOOF, CountPlus, Iress want better path to fee consent
Count Financial bolsters leadership team
Editor's Choice
Channel Capital in management buyout
KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney multi-boutique is bidding farewell to its minority equity partner Highbury Partnership, as it enlists a new passive investor to bring ownership back to the management.
LGIAsuper alters asset allocations
KARREN VERGARA
The $13 billion superannuation fund has made changes to its investment strategy, which included reducing exposure to property and global shares and introducing a new asset class.
Emotions lead to losses: Oxford Risk
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Making emotional decisions by increasing allocations to cash throughout market volatility can lead to long term losses, but diagnostic tools for financial advisers may solve the problem, according to a behavioural finance expert.
Pension funds told to practice what they preach
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to half of all Dutch pension funds are failing to align their portfolios with their sustainable investment policies, according to the latest annual benchmarking report from the Association of Investors for Sustainable Development.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10-11
World Business Forum Sydney 
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something IMHyPWzV