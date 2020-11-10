CountPlus divests member firm

CountPlus has disposed its majority interest in a member firm to a fellow member firm after a review found it could not add strategic value.

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has sold its 61.28% interest in Specialised Business Solutions to The MBA Partnership, which CountPlus has a 62.03% stake.

The MBA Partnership will pay a maximum of $1.25 million with an upfront payment and the balance based on revenues for the 12 month and 24 month period post completion.

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said the transaction will be beneficial for SBS employees and clients while providing The MBA Partnership with a base in Brisbane, in line with its growth plans.

"The MBA Partnership is a large practice with a strong culture and significant experience within its leadership team," he said.

"This is a positive outcome for the existing team at SBS who will benefit from MBA's proven track record of high-quality accounting and advice solutions."

The MBA Partnership will fund the transaction with cash reserves and debt.

It has been a busy year for CountPlus having undertaken several tuck-in acquisitions and recently its subsidiary AdviceCo made a tuck-in acquisition of Arch Capital's accounting revenues.

In addition, CountPlus expanded its member network with Sydney-based financial advice firm Small & Gunn joining its licence.

The expansion follows a growth strategy which has seen 50 advisers added to its network since the start of this year.