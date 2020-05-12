CountPlus acquires firm

CountPlus member firm CountPlus One has made a new acquisition, acquiring the advice services of Centenary Financial.

CountPlus One and Centenary are Count Financial member firms, now clients and key employees of Centenary will transfer to CountPlus One as part of an agreed succession plan.

CountPlus referred to the acquisition as a tuck-in acquisition.

In an announcement to the ASX, CountPlus put consideration for the acquisition at $200,000 with 60% to be paid on completion and the balance over two deferred payments.

CountPlus One will fund the acquisition with cash and the transaction is expected to be earnings accretive within the first year.

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said the Centenary acquisition highlights one of the new opportunities presenting Count Financial following its acquisition by CountPlus, as the network continues to grow.

"The CountPlus model works on identifying and investing in quality people and businesses, and this acquisition by CountPlus One reflects that model and the opportunities coming from Count Financial," Rowe said.

Commenting on the acquisition, CountPlus One managing principal Ian George said: "Our due diligence revealed Centenary has a quality client base, which will bolster the financial planning practice offering of CountPlus One."

Just over a month ago, Count Financial became the licensee of Affinitas, an accounting-led financial advice firm in Queensland.

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said at the time that the Affinities announcement was a sign that Count's plan to grow its network of firms is well and truly in effect.

"Count Financial has transformed as a business, and while we're proud of what we've achieved in the past six months, we have a busy agenda of new initiatives to continue to roll out," Kennedy said at the time.

"We not only enable our advisers to focus on providing more valuable services to clients, but we are a quality licensee and partner for firms in these times of unprecedented change."