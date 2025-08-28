Newspaper icon
Count sees $5.1m cost synergies from Diverger integration

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 28 AUG 2025   12:39PM

Count has delivered positive earrings in FY25 seeing increases across all segments of the business.

Revenue rose 28% to $143.6 million, underlying EBITA increased 67% to $27.7 million, statutory EBITDA was up 144% to $24.9 million and NPAT was up 89% to $10.9 million.

Funds under management rose 24% to $3.9 billion and funds under advice saw an increase of 10% to $37.8 billion.

In addition, Count delivered $5.1 million in cost synergies from the integration of Diverger, exceeding initial guidance of $3 million.

Count declared a final dividend of 2.75 cents per share, a 22% increase on the prior corresponding period and marking the highest return in eight years.

Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said he was pleased to have delivered cost synergies because of the successful integration of Diverger and a positive financial performance for FY25.

"Count continues to set the benchmark for quality, scale and innovation. Our adviser-led model and national footprint position us to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients and sustainable growth for shareholders," Humphrey said.

"We are leading Count into its next growth phase - executing with precision through lour integrated accounting and wealth business model. We are taking advantage of our scale to unlock new revenue opportunities and to remove costs, expanding our investment solutions and enhancing client outcomes. This is how we will create long-term value and drive the future of accounting and wealth."

Count completed 11 transactions during the year, which it said reflected the disciplined execution of its M&A strategy, including the divestment of underperforming assets.

