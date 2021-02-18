Count Financial expands national reach

Count Financial has announced three new firms have been added to its national network of advice businesses.

Plan Protect and YS Financial Planning from Sydney and Financial Stability from Melbourne are the three newest firms in the CountPlus-owned licensee.

Plan Protect is the third firm to join Count Financial from Godfrey Pembroke, following the announcements of Ascent Private Wealth and Venture Financial Advisers in late 2020.

Janne Ashton has been the principal of Plan Protect since its inception in 2004 and Count Financial said the business has a strong reputation for providing strategic advice to a key group of clients.

Ashton said the decision to join Count Financial came after a process commenced with as many as 10 different licensees shortlisted.

"Changing licensees is a significant decision for any business, so we started with an open mind and spoke to a number of options in the market," she said.

"In the end, you hear a lot of similar rhetoric, but after speaking with the Count team it was clear they are a full-service licensee committed to helping us offer the best service to our clients."

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said the appointment of Plan Protect was a huge coup for the licensee.

"Janne and the team at Plan Protect have a reputation for delivering exceptional client outcomes so we're extremely happy to have them coming on board," Kennedy said.

"I know one of their key reasons for joining us was the succession opportunities we can provide, and we will work closely with them so that can eventuate in the years to come."

Financial Stability and YS Financial Planning were previously part of the IOOF network.

Financial Stability is led by Sonia Turkovic, who has over 30 years' experience in financial planning.

YS Financial Planning is headed up by Yasu Kuramochi, who moved to Australia from Japan in 2003, and studied at Griffith University. In 2015 he established his own firm which delivers holistic advice to clients.

"Sonia and Yasu are quality advisers that bring experience and expertise to our network and they will be a great cultural fit for the Count Financial community," Kennedy said.