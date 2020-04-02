NEWS
Technology
Count Financial adds tech integrations
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   11:59AM

Count Financial has launched a series of back-end tech integrations to improve adviser efficiencies and deliver better experiences for clients.

The new integrations have helped save the licensee thousands of man-hours.

Countplus chief executive and managing director Matthew Rowe said the move had helped the group's employees work from home during this unprecedented period.

"We haven't experienced any downtime," he said.

"Successfully being able to work remotely has been a proof point of our investment in cloud-based technology."

Rowe said the new tech integrations would free up adviser time to focus on delivering advice to their clients.

"Prior to this change, if advisers wanted to make any investment switch they would have to manually calculate the buy-sell spread, then get it checked and loaded up into XPLAN," he said.

"It was a very manual process, which had the potential for errors and it was taking between one to three hours per statement of advice just to do that part of the process.

"These changes have saved somewhere between 12,000-15,000 hours a year alone, just on that part of the advice chain."

Partnering with MyProsperity, Astute Wheel, Padua Sorrento, Moneysoft and Iress, the new tech integrations focus on improving the data handling process and creating a smoother digital experience for clients.

Count Financial head of licensee systems Reg Gabila said the changes allow the group's advisers to move their workflows online.

"These tools target specific areas in the advice process, for example, the Padua Fact Find tool targets the fact find collection process," he said.

"Currently, this is largely paper based and double data entry is required as the adviser completes the paper-based form and then manually re-enters that data into XPLAN.

"Now, the fact find is completed online through a client friendly interface, and the information is automatically integrated into XPLAN."

No more paper, and no more double data entry will halve time taken during the client discovery process, Gabila said, while the integration of the Astute Wheel will save advisers 20% of their time during the discovery and advice formulation process.

With Countplus taking over Count Financial from the Commonwealth Bank in late 2019, the new tech integrations will remedy the lack of communication between accounting platforms and financial advice systems.

"The integrations we have developed will see a significant progression in the ability of our advisers to manage their clients' data," Gabila said.

"As an example, the My Prosperity application integrates with accounting platforms Xero, MYOB, BGL, and Class Super, along with XPLAN."

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said the integrations will help advisers focus on delivering financial advice to their clients.

"Count Financial is continuing its transformation to a technology-driven digital business," he said.

"We will continue to support our network by finding ways to help them spend more time with their clients, and on always refining and improving the client experience."

Latest News
