Count brings advice firm to network

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 APR 2024   12:16PM

A former Consultum Financial Advisers-licensed advice practice based in South Australia has joined the Count network.

Murray Nankivell, also an accounting and business consulting provider, is the latest to join the ASX-listed firm, leaving behind Insignia-owned Consultum.

Murray Nankivell services regional South Australia in Naracoorte, Bordertown, and Murray Bridge.

Murray Nankivell director Tony Bedworth said the decision to partner with Count was driven by conversations with other businesses that have already joined.

"Speaking to a number of our peers who were already with Count gave us confidence that this was the business we wanted to partner with. That third-party endorsement really adds weight to the decision-making process," he said.

"One particular Count adviser told us they had nothing negative to say about Count and joining was the best move they ever made, making our decision a lot clearer to reach."

Murray Nankivell launched as a tax practice in 1938 and added an advice offering in 2009.

Count group head of advice Andrew Kennedy said: "Tony and the team bring significant experience to our expanding adviser community. They are extremely professional to deal with and truly embrace Count's culture of peer-sharing and collaboration. Our other members, particularly those in South Australia, will benefit greatly from their appointment to our network."

This year, former AMP Financial Planning licensee Tailored Lifetime Solutions joined Count.

Count also acquired Solutions Centric, an Australian company that provides offshore accounting, tax, and SMSF services from India, and finalised its acquisition of Diverger.

