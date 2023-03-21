Could a four-day workweek save the day?

The four-day workweek wave has hit Australian shores and its many advocates believe it can play a major role in closing the gender pay gap in retirement.

This month, Labor and Greens senators backed a recommendation by the Senate work and care committee to trial a four-day work week at full pay. The committee, chaired by Greens senator Barbara Peacock, proposed the Fair Work Commission should review the operation of the current 38-hour work week.

University of Queensland professor John Quiggin says that the 38-hour work week has only been in place for the last 40 years, and a shift in practice can easily be achieved.

"Starting in the 1850s, the standard was 10-hour days, six days a week with essentially no holidays, and that has gradually been whittled down to the 38-hour week we see today," he explains.

"Since then, there's been no change in last 40 years, but that's exceptional in the history of work, and really reflects the balance of power in the workplace shifting to employers."

Quiggin adds that the COVID pandemic has been a powerful tool in influencing both employers and employees towards more flexible work.

"The pandemic opened the argument that new things are possible," he says.

"At the same time, we've had 40 years of productivity and none of that has been taking on a reduction of standing working hours. So, it's well overdue."

Currently, trials of the four-day work week are being conducted all over the world, and Quiggin says the results are promising.

"It all started with a New Zealand trustee company, trying the four-day week with great success, and they then went on and established Work Week Global, which is running trials in the US, UK and Australia, New Zealand," he says.

The six-month trials see participating companies agree to a four-day week with no reduction in wages.

Already, Quiggin says, most companies have agreed to a permanent change.

"Employers have noticed improved staff retention, as well as reduced use of informal stuff like sick days and so forth," he says.

But importantly, he says, these changes could be particularly beneficial for women.

"What the four-day week opens up is a better possibility to have a full-time job, and for many, the flexibility could mean the difference between staying in a job or leaving it," Quiggin says.

Per Capita director Emma Dawson has also been involved in tracking Australia's four-day week trial, applying a comprehensive gender-lens to her analysis.

While no silver bullet, she agrees that the four-day work week could be part of the answer to closing the gender pay gap for women in retirement.

"One of the things we know is that the most productive workers in the economy are women who work part-time after having children," Dawson explains.

"This is because when women go back to work after having children, they often go back to the same job, with reduced hours, but they're actually expected to produce just as much as they did before.

"So, they're doing a full-time job, and only being paid three or four days."

What moving to a standard four-day week would do is allow most women to still earn a full-time wage but recognising that productivity it isn't about hours spent in the office or hours spent on the job, it's about the output per hour, she says.

"But the other critical thing is, shifting gradually to a standard, shorter paid working week will free up men as well to have more time to contribute at home," she adds.

"If we give men more time and more encouragement, by saying, 'You're not going to lose an income, you can do slightly shorter hours in the office, but you'll have more time to get home and help with the kids, more time to do the shopping or more time to chip in at home', then we're moving more towards equalising the amount of paid work and unpaid work that men and women do."

University of New South Wales business school professor Karin Sanders agrees that the four-day work week is indeed a benefit for working mothers in Australia.

"Instead of working part-time, the four-day work week will allow these women to work full-time having the same salary," she says.

"The advantage of a part-time job is generally more support for the household, but it's not enough to live off by yourself. So, if the woman experiences divorce, they don't have an independent, efficient salary."

The four-day work week essentially offers the best of both worlds, Sanders says.

"They'll have at least one more day to take care of the children, as well as the many benefits of mature salary superannuation," she explains.

However, while the four-day work week will suit most, there will be teething issues for some sectors of the Australian workforce, Dawson notes.

"A lot of women work in customer facing roles, so they're either in retail, or they're teachers or they're nurses. So, we can't just say, 'Well school is now only going to run four days a week' or 'We're only going to run the hospital four days a week'," she says.

However, that can be managed through rostering.

"Research has shown that Australia has a very high proportion of people working long hours, working 45-hours a week and wanting to work fewer hours - and remember, they're only being paid for 38," Dawson says.

"In those jobs where you're rostering people on to cover shop opening hours, hospitals, schools and other customer facing roles, you can simply create more jobs and share opportunities, and that's becoming something that's more accepted in those institutions.

"If we moved to a standard shorter working week, then we'll be spreading the available hours of work more evenly across people in the labor force."

Already, Dawson says, a few Australian unions are getting behind the four-day work, one of them being the Australian Nurses and Widwives foundation.

"This is because they recognise that the shifts that care workers are being required to do now are becoming completely untenable and we'll lose the very skilled health practitioners from the sector because of that," she explains.

Dawson adds that the AAS, the Australian Services Union, and CPSU, which represents public sector workers, are other unions that are keen to see these trials extended to critical workforces, many of which are in the public sector.

Turning to white-collar industries, the Finance Sector Union (FSU) is currently lobbying Australian Retirement Trust (ART) to adopt a four-day work week.

FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano said the union has outlined a proposal for the company to offer employees a shorter working week.

"There is a global trend toward acceptance of a shorter working week and our members believe it will make a positive difference to their working lives and offer benefits to ART," Angrisano says.

"The competitive edge a four-day week offers employers is the ability to attract top talent in a competitive labour market."

Angrisano also believes the four-day work week will provide women with the opportunity to increase their salaries by taking on roles previously restricted to workers who had the capacity to work full-time.

"Opening up these opportunities will allow women to increase both their salaries and their retirement incomes. It will also provide men greater opportunities to share the load of unpaid labour," she says.

Still in negotiations, ART has made a commitment to examine the FSU's four-day week proposal.

"We fought for the eight-hour day over 100 years ago and we fought for the weekend originally, and yet we stopped as we became more productive," Dawson says.

"Now, our ability to produce more goods and services in less time has been massively enhanced by technology, so we should be working fewer hours, but we're not."

Albeit gaining momentum, Quiggin doesn't expect the four-day work week to be the norm in Australia any time soon.

"It will take some time, as historically, these things have been achieved by a combination of union action and governments," he says.

While unions and individual employers are making moves now, there then needs to be pressure placed on the government for the Fair Work Commission to follow suit.

"Potentially we're quite some way off, but I think the lesson of the last 10 years is that we never know what's going to happen, and things can change very rapidly," Quiggin adds.

Angrisano says the FSU will continue discussions with ART and hopes that ART will work with the union to set up a committee to explore how to trial this initiative.

"While we hope that the evidence will lead to the take up of this in the finance industry, our industry has long relied on a culture of presenteeism and unpaid overtime," she says.

"Changing culture will take time but as workers see this becoming the norm, they will expect their employers to embrace best practice."