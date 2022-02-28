Coterie invests in wealth platform

Coterie Capital has invested in a wealth management platform that has grown to $10 billion in funds under administration.

Coterie allocated an undisclosed stake in Integrated Portfolio Solutions and established a dedicated fund that solely houses the platform.

The investment manager and advisory firm, which is part of the Mantis Funds stable, has made the special purpose vehicle fund available to ultra-high-net-wealth and family office investors.

Coterie acts as the investment manager of the fund; it will also join the board of Integrated while Mantis will provide distribution and administration services.

Coterie managing director Daniel Pi told Financial Standard the SPV is also branching out to dealer groups, which are increasingly looking for more sophisticated-type investments and approaching opportunities with similar thinking as family offices and HNWs.

The fund's structure, which is fully transparent, received a positive response among investors as they have full visibility to the asset before committing capital, he said.

Integrated managing director Darryl Johnson commented: "Coterie Capital are a welcome addition to our register and share our view that the platform landscape in Australia is rapidly changing. The days of having to use product structures to solve administration and reporting issues are well and truly behind us."

"Software with a service that is truly investment agnostic is the platform 'like' solution that is gaining significant traction in private client businesses and mainstream financial planning businesses," he said.

Launched in 2010, Integrated's funds under administration has grown to $10 billion, jumping more than threefold from $3 billion in 2018.