NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Coterie invests in wealth platform

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 FEB 2022   12:25PM

Coterie Capital has invested in a wealth management platform that has grown to $10 billion in funds under administration.

Coterie allocated an undisclosed stake in Integrated Portfolio Solutions and established a dedicated fund that solely houses the platform.

The investment manager and advisory firm, which is part of the Mantis Funds stable, has made the special purpose vehicle fund available to ultra-high-net-wealth and family office investors.

Coterie acts as the investment manager of the fund; it will also join the board of Integrated while Mantis will provide distribution and administration services.

Coterie managing director Daniel Pi told Financial Standard the SPV is also branching out to dealer groups, which are increasingly looking for more sophisticated-type investments and approaching opportunities with similar thinking as family offices and HNWs.

The fund's structure, which is fully transparent, received a positive response among investors as they have full visibility to the asset before committing capital, he said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Integrated managing director Darryl Johnson commented: "Coterie Capital are a welcome addition to our register and share our view that the platform landscape in Australia is rapidly changing. The days of having to use product structures to solve administration and reporting issues are well and truly behind us."

"Software with a service that is truly investment agnostic is the platform 'like' solution that is gaining significant traction in private client businesses and mainstream financial planning businesses," he said.

Launched in 2010, Integrated's funds under administration has grown to $10 billion, jumping more than threefold from $3 billion in 2018.

Read more: Coterie CapitalDaniel PiDarryl JohnsonFinancial StandardIntegrated Portfolio SolutionsMantis Funds
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mirae to launch local ETF suite
MAX Awards 2022: Nominations open
AIST, MetLife tackle underinsurance issue
Mantis in new distribution partnership
Quay unveils currency hedged fund
Plato launches net zero fund
The future is bright for BT: Rady
Advice firm rebrands, scores own AFSL
SSGA regional product lead in new role
Shoddy exam feedback fuels adviser stress

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.