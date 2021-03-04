NEWS
Superannuation
Cost of living eroding super: ASFA
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 4 MAR 2021   12:41PM

The cost of food and healthcare continue to eat up retirees' nest eggs, according to a retirement index that shows overall day-to-day necessities are becoming too expensive.

The latest estimates from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) show that while everyday expenses continue to increase for retirees, barriers to international travel mean they can spend more on the local economy.

As the pandemic continues to deter overseas travel, many retirees are shifting this budget onto domestic travel, home improvements and other big-ticket items such as furniture and appliances.

"As a greater number of people ventured out of their homes in search of a meal out or a domestic holiday, we saw price rises in those areas, which is not altogether favourable for retirees on a budget," ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said.

During the quarter, the price of domestic holiday travel and accommodation increased by 6.3% thanks to some borders reopening.

Retirees also began to eat out more frequently. The price of takeaway meals rose 1.1%.

As for the overall price of food, fruit cost 3.4% more, and beef and veal prices went up 3%. Vegetables on the other hand, were 6% cheaper.

ASFA found couples aged about 65 need to spend $62,562 per year to live a comfortable retirement. Singles need $44,224 per year.

Many retirees had to pay more for health insurance premiums, which increased from 1 October 2020 by around 3%. About 2.2 million Australians aged over 65 have private health insurance, up from two million just three years earlier.

"COVID-19 impacted on just about every aspect of Australia's financial and economic conditions. Now, price increases are returning to a more standard pattern following a few quarters of suspension or delay in key costs, such as health insurance premiums," McCrea said.

