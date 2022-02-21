NEWS
Investment

Cosmos AM, Purpose Investments crypto JV

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 21 FEB 2022   11:42AM

Cosmos Asset Management (Cosmos AM) and Purpose Investments (Purpose) have entered a joint venture partnership, which will see the launch of new cryptocurrency investment products in Australia.

Cosmos AM, which launched its first cryptocurrency ETF (DIGA) on Cboe Australia (formerly Chi-X) late last year, said the joint venture will allow the business to continue to deliver new and innovative digital currency products to market.

"This is an important and strategic partnership for Cosmos AM," Cosmos chief executive Dan Annan said.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Purpose Investments, a well-respected global investment firm with significant expertise in delivering advanced financial products and technologies to market.

"There's increasing investor demand for access to new cryptocurrency and emerging technology investment opportunities and, in partnership with Purpose Investments, we're delighted to be able to lead the way in delivering new, sought-after products to market in this growing new asset class."

Purpose listed the world's first global Bitcoin ETF (Purpose Bitcoin EFT) on the Toronto Stock Exchange in February 2021.

"We're thrilled to partner with the great team at Cosmos AM to bring crypto innovations to Australian investors," Purpose Investments founder and chief executive Som Seif said.

