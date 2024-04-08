Corporate super fund to be terminated

Another of the few remaining standalone corporate superannuation funds will close its doors this year.

After almost five decades, the Manildra Flour Mills Retirement Fund (MFMRF) has been closed to new members and will be wound up.

The fund was established in 1977 by agribusiness Manildra Group which has now notified the trustee that while the fund continues to promote member outcomes, according to its own assessment, it will terminate the offering at the end of the current financial year.

Manildra Group did not offer a reason for the closure, but corporate superannuation funds have struggled for many years to retain viability. Only about 10 remain; two decades ago, there was 761.

MFMRF has faced the same sustainability issues, achieving growth but barely.

In 2013, the fund had just 80 members and $27.2 million in funds under management. In 2023, it had 117 members and $59.86 million in assets. Between 2019 and 2021, it didn't add a single member. Its greatest member growth in the decade was recorded in 2021/22 when it added 11 members, likely on the back of the previous year's 23.2% return.

According to its LinkedIn page, Manildra Group employs more than 1200 people across Australia.

The fund intends to fully liquidate its investments by April 30. Remaining members have until June 14 to notify the trustee which alternative super fund they'd like their retirement savings to be directed to.

To assist members in doing so, MFMRF will provide up to $2000 to each member to receive financial advice, giving them until May 30 to do so.

According to its 2023 annual report, the fund had mandates with Schroders, DFA Australia, 4D, Vanguard and Citibank. Two of its largest assets are properties in New South Wales it manages internally, one valued at $1.2 million in North Nowra, and another in Bolong valued at $4.65 million.

In the five years to 31 December 2023, the fund returned 7.4%.