Corporate fund transfers members to ART

Recently announcing it has two mergers on the cards, Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has confirmed it is also in the final stages of taking on the corporate fund of a global IT giant.

ART is undertaking a successor fund transfer with Oracle Superannuation Plan, the corporate scheme of Oracle Corporation's Australian business, with the aim of completing it in April.

The decision to transfer the 30-year-old fund followed a review by Oracle's trustee Willis Towers Watson of both the Oracle plan and other superannuation funds. It cited the enhanced members' services and options a merger would provide, and "anticipated trends in the superannuation industry."

In its most recent annual report, Oracle Superannuation Plan recorded having $351 million in funds under management on behalf of 2142 members. A quick look back at the plan's annual reports suggests the fund had $358 million at its height, which was just two years ago.

"The review investigated the best way to provide members' superannuation arrangements in the future. The review was conducted in light of the regulatory environment which has increased the demands, risks and costs associated with running a stand-alone corporate superannuation fund. It found that while the current Oracle Plan has been an attractive arrangement for members in the past, there are other arrangements that would provide more appropriate superannuation solutions for members in the future," Oracle said.

"Having completed the review, Oracle has selected Australian Retirement Trust to provide and manage the company's superannuation arrangements."

Last month, ART announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to merge with AvSuper, after the latter's plans with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation fell through. Just days later, it was announced that it was also exploring a merger with Commonwealth Bank Group Super.

In a statement to Financial Standard, ART chief commercial officer Dave Woodall said: "We're excited Oracle has chosen Australian Retirement Trust as their new superannuation partner, this along with a number of other transitions announced over the last couple of months cements our position as a super fund of choice for large employers."

"As one of Australia's largest super funds, we believe our scale is a key benefit for our more than 2.2 million members and look forward to welcoming our new members when the Oracle Superannuation Plan transitions later this year."