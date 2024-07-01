Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Corporate borrowing hits all-time high despite interest rates

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 1 JUL 2024   12:42PM

The world's largest listed companies took on US$378 billion of net new debt last financial year, driving corporate debt to an unprecedented US$8.18 trillion, according to Janus Henderson's latest corporate debt index.

While significant, the increase was notably lower than in 2022/23 and remained below the borrowing levels of 2018 and 2019.

Janus Henderson said the rise in interest rates appears to have been a factor in "moderating appetite" to borrow.

Nevertheless, takeovers were the major driver of the increase in corporate net borrowing.

Deals in the healthcare sector, including Pfizer's purchase of Seagen, accounted for nearly one third of the rise. However, across all sectors, Janus Henderson estimated that takeovers net of disposals contributed to about half of the increase in global net borrowing last financial year.

The asset manager's annual corporate debt index is a long-term study into global company indebtedness that scrutinises the extent to which big players are financing themselves with borrowings and questioning the sustainability of these debts.

In Australia, net borrowing increased by 59.9% on a constant-currency basis to US$74 billion, due to CSL's acquisition of Vifor and BHP's dividends exceeding free cash flow significantly. Interest costs rose by 24.5% and are expected to rise more sharply in the current financial year, reflective of higher debt.

Meanwhile, the report said that although higher interest rates have taken some time to filter through to company operations, the impact has now really begun to bite. Last financial year, the amount companies spent on interest payments surged by 24%, reaching a record total of US$458 billion - a year-on-year jump of US$89 billion. Debt service costs have hit record levels in every country.

Janus Henderson expects borrowing levels to continue to rise in 2024/25 but at an even slower pace, up by 2.5% to a record US$8.38 trillion. It said the cost of debt servicing will continue to grow even as central banks cut interest rates as cheaper older debt is refinanced at new higher rates.

Janus Henderson portfolio manager Tim Winstone said: "The sharp increase in the amount companies spent on interest in the past year marks a sea change in corporate finances."

"The trend is evident everywhere but it's important to remember debt servicing costs are coming from a historically low base, so this is a process of normalisation.

"But even if central bank policy rates start to fall this year, we expect to see interest bills continue to rise for the time being as old debts continue to mature and refinance at higher rates."

Read more: Janus HendersonCorporate debtInterest ratesBHPCSLPfizerSeagenTim WinstoneViforCentral banks
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Seven fund managers scoop up First Sentier mandates
Janus Henderson acquires NBK Wealth, Tabula Investment Management
Dividends up but share buybacks fall: Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson tailors fund to NZ investors
Threats outside the Australian financial system build: RBA
Listed companies drive economy's momentum: ABDO
Global dividends reached record high in 2023
Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive jumps ship
Experts expect the RBA to hold: Finder
Private market deal activity set to persist amid high-rates: Aviva

Editor's Choice

Key advice executive leaves Aware Super

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Aware Super has farewelled its group executive of advice.

ASIC calls out sloppy adviser data

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is reprimanding AFS licensees (AFSL) for submitting inaccurate information about their financial advisers and will ramp up its enforcement from August.

BlackRock acquires Preqin in $4.8bn deal

ELIZA BAVIN
BlackRock will acquire Preqin in a US$3.2 billion cash deal, a move it says will transform its private markets capabilities.

Australian Retirement Trust delivers 11.3% in FY24

KARREN VERGARA
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) returned 11.3% p.a. for its High Growth option for the 2024 financial year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Shail Singh

Shail Singh

LEAD INVESTMENT AND ADVICE OMBUDSMAN
AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL COMPLAINTS AUTHORITY
To be successful as Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) lead ombudsman for investments and advice, one requires empathy, impartiality, and rationality. Shail Singh shares how he also uses legal and financial advice expertise to help consumers, small businesses, and member firms. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach