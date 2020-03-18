NEWS
Investment
Coronavirus puts rocket under shorting ETFs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAR 2020   12:40PM

Australian investors are flocking to ETFs that allow them to short the ASX200 and the S&P 500 amid the stock market correction, doubling their assets since start of the year.

The ASX 200 and S&P 500 had both lost over 20% from the start of the year to yesterday's close, as COVID-19 and economic slowdown sweeps through the world.

The market inflows have translated into juicy inflows for three shorting ETFs, the BetaShares Australian Equities Bear Hedge Fund (ASX: BEAR), the BetaShares US Equities Strong Bear Hedge Fund - Currency Hedged (ASX: BBUS), and the BetaShares Australian Equities Strong Bear Hedge Fund (ASX: BBOZ).

Investors have poured about $250 million into the three ETFs since the start of the year, doubling their assets to about $551 million at Monday's market close, according to BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur.

"In the past month or so, we have seen a very, very significant increase in their usage. Trading volumes are 30 times higher than average trading volumes," Vynokur told Financial Standard yesterday.

"The liquidity has been fantastic. We are seeing trading of over a $100 million every day in these ETFs. BBOZ has done $95.7 million today."

He said the primary users have been financial advisers, especially with retiree and pre-retiree clients and some institutional investors.

BetaShares also has a suite of three managed-risk ETFs but inflows there tend to dominate when markets are up, according to Vynokur. One of these, the BetaShares Managed Risk AUS Share ETF has been among the best performers during the COVID-19 sell-off, according to Morningstar which today released its list of best and worst performing equities funds in the recent periods.

BEAR returns 0.9% to 1.1% return every time the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index falls 1%.

Its leveraged version, BBOZ, delivers 2 to 2.75% increase for 1% fall in the index - similar to what BBUS does for the S&P 500 Total Return Index.

On Monday, when ASX reported its worst one-day fall ever, BBOZ ended the day 22.07% higher than the previous trading day's close.

