Copia hires from BT

Copia Investment Partners appointed the former regional manager distribution for BT Open as distribution manager for Queensland.

Greg Black spent around 15 years at BT in distribution roles including state manager at BT Wrap and national manager, network development manager - BT Group Licensees.

Black was previously a financial adviser at Davidson Financial Group and a distribution manager at Colonial First State.

"We're delighted to have Greg join our team as we seek to build Copia's distribution footprint with financial advice practices in Queensland," Copia general manager of distribution John Clothier said.

"Greg's strong network, coupled with his experience and understanding of key facets of the advice chain, including platforms and financial advice, will assist in our efforts to become a premium provider of product solutions to Australian investors."

Copia is an Australian investment distribution and support company with six partner fund managers including: OC, Vertium, Chester, ECP Asset Management, Artisan Partners and TT International.

The Artisan Partners Global Discovery Fund which launched in mid-2020 has attracted over $200 million in retail flows.

"Greg joins at an exciting time of growth for Copia. TT International was signed up as an investment partner in June 2021 and has already received a recommended rating from a major Australian research house," Clothier said.

"All Copia products now have at least one recommended rating from an Australian research house, with increasing platform representation."