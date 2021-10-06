NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Copia hires from BT

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 OCT 2021   12:40PM

Copia Investment Partners appointed the former regional manager distribution for BT Open as distribution manager for Queensland.

Greg Black spent around 15 years at BT in distribution roles including state manager at BT Wrap and national manager, network development manager - BT Group Licensees.

Black was previously a financial adviser at Davidson Financial Group and a distribution manager at Colonial First State.

"We're delighted to have Greg join our team as we seek to build Copia's distribution footprint with financial advice practices in Queensland," Copia general manager of distribution John Clothier said.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

"Greg's strong network, coupled with his experience and understanding of key facets of the advice chain, including platforms and financial advice, will assist in our efforts to become a premium provider of product solutions to Australian investors."

Copia is an Australian investment distribution and support company with six partner fund managers including: OC, Vertium, Chester, ECP Asset Management, Artisan Partners and TT International.

The Artisan Partners Global Discovery Fund which launched in mid-2020 has attracted over $200 million in retail flows.

"Greg joins at an exciting time of growth for Copia. TT International was signed up as an investment partner in June 2021 and has already received a recommended rating from a major Australian research house," Clothier said.

"All Copia products now have at least one recommended rating from an Australian research house, with increasing platform representation."

Read more: Copia Investment PartnersBT OpenTT InternationalGreg BlackArtisan Partners Global Discovery FundJohn ClothierECP Asset ManagementOCVertium
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ECP Asset Management adds to team
Copia launches impact fund
Top equities managers revealed
Artisan teams up with Melbourne multi-boutique
Active managers: Opportunities abound
Copia secures exclusive partnership
BT shuts down two funds
Expert hopeful ASIC understands MDA benefits
Melbourne boutique winds down funds
Mercer unveils best-performing Aussie equity funds

Editor's Choice

Focus acquires sixth advice firm

KARREN VERGARA
A Brisbane-based financial advice firm is the latest to join the Focus Financial Partners global network.

Pendal makes changes in BIDS business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal is realigning some aspects of its investments team, in a move that will see Vimal Gor's role change and four members of the broader team made redundant.

Magellan cops $4bn drop

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Magellan Financial Group recorded net outflows in its retail and institutional funds under management last quarter, bringing it back to June figures.

JANA makes senior appointment

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
JANA has bolstered its not-for-profit division with a new appointment.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.