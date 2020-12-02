Coolabah to manage Contango fund

Christopher Joye's Coolabah Capital has been appointed to manage a floating-rate bond fund from Contango Asset Management.

The Switzer Higher Yield Fund (or SHYF) will aim for 1.5% to 3% over RBA cash rate on a rolling 12-month basis.

The fund will hold at least 25 securities, with a focus on liquidity and low volatility.

The initial offer runs from today to December 18. It will list on the exchange via Chi-X.

Contango Asset Management said it plans to grow the fund organically in the advised and self-directed markets.

Late last year Pinnacle Investment Management bought a 25% stake in Coolabah. This valued the boutique over $116 million.

The stake changed hands from the Bennet family's private investment business AMB Capital Partners to Pinnacle.