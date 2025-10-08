Newspaper icon
Economics

Controversial US policy to benefit Australia

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 OCT 2025   12:01PM

When US President Donald Trump announced his plan to impose tariffs on all nations in April this year, investors were concerned about the effect they would have on Australia, but new research from EY suggests the nation is still set to benefit.

The report said the direct impact on tariffs on Australia is relatively small given the US made up only 4.6% ($24.4bn) of Australia's $517 billion total goods exports in 2024.

Additionally, the US currently imposes a 10% tariff on Australia, which is the lowest of all countries, and Australia has a trade deficit with the US.

"So far there has been no discernible impact on Australian economic growth from the tariffs. Australian businesses, in the main, are wary, but mostly unaffected," the report said.

EY said the main economic concerns lie in the indirect effects on Australia's economy from weaker global economic growth - particularly Chinese growth - trade redirection, financial market volatility, and increased uncertainty.

"Because US tariffs represent a significant disruption to global trade, new supply chains will be established and trade redirection undertaken. We estimate that Australia will benefit from this process as exporters are able to increase sales to China, capturing some of the demand lost from US trade," EY said.

"In addition, Australia's US tariffs are lower than other regions, resulting in an improvement in the relative price competitiveness of some Australian goods in the US market. At the same time Australia may import commodities at better price points given lower global growth."

The report also suggested that there is potential for some export goods, which would otherwise have gone to the US, to be redirected to Australia, putting downward pressure on import prices.

"This may increase Australia's terms of trade. Under the scenarios reciprocal tariffs and China decoupling, EY's General Equilibrium Model produces a modest improvement in Australia's economic growth, relative to baseline, of 0.1% and 0.6% by 2030 respectively," it said.

"As trade is redirected away from the US and China to other regions, the impact of the US tariffs is expected to reduce business investment in the US and China. At the same time investment is expected to increase in Australia, reflecting Australia's higher rates of return and more stable investment environment."

As a result, EY estimated investment in the US could fall between 4.4% under the reciprocal tariffs scenario and 11.2% under the China decoupling scenario by 2030, relative to a baseline scenario without tariffs.

"Australian investment is estimated to increase by 0.5% under the reciprocal tariffs scenario, and 2.7% under the China decoupling scenario by 2030. This will further stimulate spending and demand in Australia, leading to the appreciation of the Australian Dollar compared to the US," it said.

EY said the change is expected to occur gradually over five years to 2030, and as a result, Australia would be able to import more goods at cheaper prices, possibly stimulating growth in consumption.

EY Donald Trump
