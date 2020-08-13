Contango dumps investment strategy, opens raise

Martin Switzer's Contango Income Generator (CIE) fund has been forced to change its investment strategy due to underperformance as a result of lower dividend yields, saying its strategy is no longer appropriate.

The manager of the fund, Contango Funds Management, is proposing to move away from Australian mid-cap equities and into a long short global and emerging markets equities strategy managed by US-based WCM Investment Management.

In addition, CIE has opened a share purchase plan in the hopes of raising $20 million. Shareholders can acquire up to $30,000 of shares at 62.5 cents per share.

CIE has a policy to pay dividends of no less than 6.5% of the company's net tangible asset (NTA) value per share.

Following a review of the strategy and dividend policy, CIE has been unable to sustain the dividend policy noting changes in the market environment.

The market factors include lower interest rates, subdued rates of economic and earnings growth, lower dividend yields, lower capital growth in the mid-cap sector and ongoing outperformance of growth stocks.

Over one year the LIC had an NTA return of -20.75% and a total return of -16.51%. The last six months were no better with an NTA return of -20.60% and a total return of 18.50%.

CIE revised its dividend policy to pay quarterly dividends franked to the maximum possible extent and if unable to pay a dividend, undertakes to return an appropriate amount of capital via an on-market buyback.

Despite this, the underperforming LIC has not been able to generate sufficient distributable profits to sustain dividends.

CIE chair Mark Kerr said as the company was established in 2015 it does not have the benefit of a bank of retained earnings sufficient to maintain dividend levels during market downturns and is unlikely to have sufficient retained profits to declare a final dividend for the year end June 30.

"Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 on financial markets has highlighted the limitations of an investment strategy essentially restricted to Australian mid-cap equities, in contrast to the depth and breadth of opportunities in global equities markets. This has led the board to conclude that the current investment strategy managed by the manager is no longer appropriate," he said.

WCM currently manages A$85 billion and its Global Growth Long Short Equity Strategy Composite has generated a return of 23.5% per annum since inception, beating the MSCI All Country World Index by 11.9%.

The proposed management fee is 1.40% and is to be split between Contango and WCM plus GST.

Meanwhile, its investors may be disgruntled with the staggering 20% performance fee of excess returns above the benchmark, which is also to be split between the two companies.

The Contango board believes the fee is appropriate based on the track record of the strategy and the quality of WCM.