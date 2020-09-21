NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Contango approves new WCM strategy
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 21 SEP 2020   12:14PM

The board of listed investment company Contango Income Generator (ASX: CIE) has voted in favour of adopting a new strategy which will see the portfolio managed by an $85 billion California-based global and emerging markets equities manager.

The board of CIE will implement the new strategy with WCM Investment Management immediately, after 53% of shareholders voted in favour of the strategy shift at an extraordinary general meeting on Friday.

It comes after its substantial shareholders, Wilson Asset Management (WAM) and Lanyon Asset Management, both lobbied for an alternative management proposal.

CIE said the appointment of WCM, a "top tier manager with an outstanding long-term investment track record", was a positive outcome for the company.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The new strategy, the WCM Quality Global Growth Long Short Strategy has returned 23.5% per annum since its inception on 30 June 2014, outperforming the MSCI All Country World Index by an annualised 11.9% per annum.

The investment company said its board remains focused on improved investment returns, addressing the share price discount to NTA, and generating distributable profits over time.

During the EGM, 68% of shareholders who voted in the resolution voted in favour of the change of strategy or at the chair's discretion, CIE said.

"Excluding the votes of the two competing fund managers who are substantial shareholders of the company, approximately 80% of votes were cast in favour of the resolution," CIE said.

"The board hopes that this very strong endorsement of the new investment strategy will now be respected by all shareholders."

It comes after WAM bid to manage the LIC, at the time arguing its proposal was far superior to that endorsed by the board of CIE.

"Our proposal is to reposition CIE following a history of poor performance for shareholders," WAM's Geoff Wilson said at the time.

"The current boards proposal to appointment an unproven manager of LICs is flawed and on unfavourable terms for the company."

Similarly, David Prescott's Lanyon Asset Management also lobbed a bid for the management rights for the listed investment company, after what it describes as a period of "ongoing poor performance and the significant decline in shareholder value".

In a letter to CIE shareholders, Prescott said the WCM strategy was "flawed" and not in the best interest of "long-suffering CIE shareholders".

He argued the strategy shift would expose investors to currency risk and a high risk of further capital loss, and would also result in an increase in management fees from 0.95% to 1.40%. The proposal will also introduce a performance fee of 20% and a termination fee of $500,000 payable by CIE if the manager is terminated.

He also argued the proposal provided no opportunity for existing investors to exist their investment at or near NTA of CIE.

"We query why WCM Investment Management, a California-based fund manager who prides itself on a strict assessment of 'culture' in their own investment process, would be so willing to partner with a company that has such a poor management record," Prescott said.

"This is most recently evident in the dilutive placement and capital raising that was undertaken by CIE in August at a discount to NTA, diluting the value for all long-suffering shareholders, including Lanyon."

At the time, Prescott said Lanyon would be voting against the proposal, instead arguing shareholders consider the appointment of new directors focused on restoring value to shareholders, as well as the consideration of an alternative investment management proposal.

He also asked the board for an opportunity to wind up CIE or allow investors to exit their holding at or near NTA.

"We believe that offering all shareholders a liquidity option is the only acceptable course of action when the company persistently trades at a substantial discount to its stated net asset value," Prescott said.

CIE has approximately 5000 shareholders and $78.7 million in assets under management (as of May 31).

Over the past 12 months, CIE has recorded a NTA return of -23.59% and a total return of -19.47% (as of July 31). Over a six month period, the fund has recorded a NTA return of -23.24% with a total return of -21.19%.

Long-term, the fund has returned -6.03% (NTA) and -0.5% (total) on an annualised basis since its inception on 13 August 2015.

Read more: CIEWAMContango Income GeneratorLanyon Asset ManagementWCM Investment ManagementDavid PrescottGeoff WilsonWilson Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
WAM names new board member
Geoff Wilson feels sorry for CLF shareholders
WAM wins Blue Sky bid, appoints directors
WAM makes LIC takeover bid
WAM makes proposition plans public
Contango dumps investment strategy, opens raise
No returns in sight for AAP investors
WAM makes alternatives play
WAM makes replacement bid for Keybridge
WAM responds to Keybridge claims
Editor's Choice
Global pension fund doubles down on APAC
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:59AM
A major Canadian pension fund is increasing its presence in Asia Pacific, establishing a new office focused on opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.
AMP Capital sells clean energy company
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
AMP Capital is selling off its entire stake in a European provider of clean energy solutions for an undisclosed figure.
Magellan, Barclays back new firm
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Magellan Financial Group and Barclays have signed on as foundation investors in a new financial services firm which is launching with former Challenger chief Brian Benari as its chief executive.
ERS tab hits $33.3bn
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
The government's early release of superannuation scheme has paid out $33.3 billion since its inception, with an additional $340 million disbursed over the week to September 13 alone.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
21
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
22
SMSF Discussion Group 
SEP
22
Long-term Implications of COVID-19: Women in Wealth Perspectives 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yOrcA1pY