Contango approves new WCM strategy

The board of listed investment company Contango Income Generator (ASX: CIE) has voted in favour of adopting a new strategy which will see the portfolio managed by an $85 billion California-based global and emerging markets equities manager.

The board of CIE will implement the new strategy with WCM Investment Management immediately, after 53% of shareholders voted in favour of the strategy shift at an extraordinary general meeting on Friday.

It comes after its substantial shareholders, Wilson Asset Management (WAM) and Lanyon Asset Management, both lobbied for an alternative management proposal.

CIE said the appointment of WCM, a "top tier manager with an outstanding long-term investment track record", was a positive outcome for the company.

The new strategy, the WCM Quality Global Growth Long Short Strategy has returned 23.5% per annum since its inception on 30 June 2014, outperforming the MSCI All Country World Index by an annualised 11.9% per annum.

The investment company said its board remains focused on improved investment returns, addressing the share price discount to NTA, and generating distributable profits over time.

During the EGM, 68% of shareholders who voted in the resolution voted in favour of the change of strategy or at the chair's discretion, CIE said.

"Excluding the votes of the two competing fund managers who are substantial shareholders of the company, approximately 80% of votes were cast in favour of the resolution," CIE said.

"The board hopes that this very strong endorsement of the new investment strategy will now be respected by all shareholders."

It comes after WAM bid to manage the LIC, at the time arguing its proposal was far superior to that endorsed by the board of CIE.

"Our proposal is to reposition CIE following a history of poor performance for shareholders," WAM's Geoff Wilson said at the time.

"The current boards proposal to appointment an unproven manager of LICs is flawed and on unfavourable terms for the company."

Similarly, David Prescott's Lanyon Asset Management also lobbed a bid for the management rights for the listed investment company, after what it describes as a period of "ongoing poor performance and the significant decline in shareholder value".

In a letter to CIE shareholders, Prescott said the WCM strategy was "flawed" and not in the best interest of "long-suffering CIE shareholders".

He argued the strategy shift would expose investors to currency risk and a high risk of further capital loss, and would also result in an increase in management fees from 0.95% to 1.40%. The proposal will also introduce a performance fee of 20% and a termination fee of $500,000 payable by CIE if the manager is terminated.

He also argued the proposal provided no opportunity for existing investors to exist their investment at or near NTA of CIE.

"We query why WCM Investment Management, a California-based fund manager who prides itself on a strict assessment of 'culture' in their own investment process, would be so willing to partner with a company that has such a poor management record," Prescott said.

"This is most recently evident in the dilutive placement and capital raising that was undertaken by CIE in August at a discount to NTA, diluting the value for all long-suffering shareholders, including Lanyon."

At the time, Prescott said Lanyon would be voting against the proposal, instead arguing shareholders consider the appointment of new directors focused on restoring value to shareholders, as well as the consideration of an alternative investment management proposal.

He also asked the board for an opportunity to wind up CIE or allow investors to exit their holding at or near NTA.

"We believe that offering all shareholders a liquidity option is the only acceptable course of action when the company persistently trades at a substantial discount to its stated net asset value," Prescott said.

CIE has approximately 5000 shareholders and $78.7 million in assets under management (as of May 31).

Over the past 12 months, CIE has recorded a NTA return of -23.59% and a total return of -19.47% (as of July 31). Over a six month period, the fund has recorded a NTA return of -23.24% with a total return of -21.19%.

Long-term, the fund has returned -6.03% (NTA) and -0.5% (total) on an annualised basis since its inception on 13 August 2015.