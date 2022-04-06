Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Consumer confidence rises as inflation expectations drop

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 APR 2022   12:36PM

This week ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence increased by 2.3 points to 93.4 after petrol prices dropped approximately 30 cents per litre. But consumer confidence is still 14.3 points below its level from the same week a year ago.

Consumer confidence rebounded after falling inflation expectations and a sharp drop in petrol prices boosted sentiment. All confidence subindices registered gains.

'Current financial conditions' increased 4.3%, after a 12.5% decline over the past three weeks. 'Future financial conditions' rose slightly by 0.2%.

'Current economic conditions' gained 4.7% after a 6.1% increase the week before. 'Future economic conditions' rose 1%. 'Time to buy a major household item' jumped 3.4%, after a sharp 14% decline over the past three weeks.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank commented: "Inflation expectations (IE) dropped 0.6 points last week to 5.8%, as petrol prices dropped sharply."

"We think this explains much of the lift in sentiment, though the focus on relieving cost of living pressures in the Federal Budget may have also played a part.

"The fall in petrol prices is likely due to lagged effects of the drop in crude prices since March 8 which have declined by nearly 20% since then."

Plank also believed that the cut to petrol excise announced in the Budget, depending on volatile oil prices could see petrol prices drop even further in the coming weeks. This would potentially lower IE and lift consumer sentiment further.

Though, despite this week's positive result, RBA governor Phillip Lowe has warned that higher prices for petrol and other commodities will result in worsening inflation over the coming quarters. Additional sources of uncertainty related to the speed of resolution of various supply-side issues, development in global energy markets and the evolution of labour costs have also dampened future inflationary outlooks.

Read more: Petrol PriceInflationANZ-Roy MorganDavid PlankFederal BudgetPhillip Lowe
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Labor promises cheap childcare, climate action
Not enough Budget for women: Industry
Federal Budget delivers nothing on climate
Millions to receive tax offset
Big spend on cost of living, defence
Budget aims to please women
Tough news for those already doing it tough
War in Ukraine sparks defence spend
Floods, fires, plagues catered to in Budget
Excise tax, super top budget worries

Editor's Choice

ASIC pushes super governance improvements

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
More than 20 super fund trustees have revised their internal policies after ASIC surveillance found significant deficiencies in their conflicts management arrangements relating to investment switching.

REI Super appoints to board

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
REI Super has added two financial services veterans to its board, with one joining as deputy chair.

Cbus creates head of investment options role

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Cbus has appointed a head of investment options, a newly created role designed to support the fund's internalisation of the option rebalancing process.

Mantis adds Zerocap crypto fund

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In its latest distribution partnership, Mantis Funds has added Zerocap's crypto fund strategies to its platform.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.