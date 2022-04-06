Consumer confidence rises as inflation expectations drop

This week ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence increased by 2.3 points to 93.4 after petrol prices dropped approximately 30 cents per litre. But consumer confidence is still 14.3 points below its level from the same week a year ago.

Consumer confidence rebounded after falling inflation expectations and a sharp drop in petrol prices boosted sentiment. All confidence subindices registered gains.

'Current financial conditions' increased 4.3%, after a 12.5% decline over the past three weeks. 'Future financial conditions' rose slightly by 0.2%.

'Current economic conditions' gained 4.7% after a 6.1% increase the week before. 'Future economic conditions' rose 1%. 'Time to buy a major household item' jumped 3.4%, after a sharp 14% decline over the past three weeks.

ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank commented: "Inflation expectations (IE) dropped 0.6 points last week to 5.8%, as petrol prices dropped sharply."

"We think this explains much of the lift in sentiment, though the focus on relieving cost of living pressures in the Federal Budget may have also played a part.

"The fall in petrol prices is likely due to lagged effects of the drop in crude prices since March 8 which have declined by nearly 20% since then."

Plank also believed that the cut to petrol excise announced in the Budget, depending on volatile oil prices could see petrol prices drop even further in the coming weeks. This would potentially lower IE and lift consumer sentiment further.

Though, despite this week's positive result, RBA governor Phillip Lowe has warned that higher prices for petrol and other commodities will result in worsening inflation over the coming quarters. Additional sources of uncertainty related to the speed of resolution of various supply-side issues, development in global energy markets and the evolution of labour costs have also dampened future inflationary outlooks.