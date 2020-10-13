NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Consortium eyes Link Group
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 13 OCT 2020   11:39AM

Two private equity firms are spearheading a takeover of Link Group to acquire 100% of the ASX-listed administrator.

The consortium led by Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group is offering $5.20 per share via a scheme of arrangement.

Perpetual, which is the largest shareholder with a 9.65% stake, has sent a letter to the consortium stating it will vote in favour of the acquisition at an offer price no less than $5.20 should it proceed.

Yarra Funds Management, NovaPort Capital and AustralianSuper also hold large shareholdings.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

Link's shares jumped as high as 28% when the announcement broke on October 12, closing at $4.99 at the end of the day.

Link is the parent of several subsidiaries like Link Fund Solutions and Link Market Services.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Link Fund Solutions (UK) is the fund administrator of Woodford Equity Income Fund, which has shut down and is in the process of returning investors' money.

The board said it will consider the proposal, including obtaining advice from Macquarie Capital and UBS, its financial advisers, and Herbert Smith Freehills its legal adviser.

"Shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the proposal. It should be noted that there is no certainty that the discussions with the consortium will result in any transaction," it said.

The proposal is subject to a number of approvals, including receiving the go-ahead from the Foreign Investment Review Board, due diligence and securing debt financing.

Link chief executive John McMurtrie is due to retire early 2021. QBE executive Vivek Bhatia will take over the top job.

A recent AFR article alleges Bhatia fudged his resume, claiming to have worked as chief executive of Wesfarmers Insurance in Australia, a position that did not exist.

Bhatia joined QBE Insurance as chief executive in early 2018. His other experience includes working as the chief executive at icare NSW, holding senior and consulting roles at McKinsey & Company, PwC and KPMG.

Read more: Link GroupLink Fund SolutionsQBEUBSAustralianSuperCarlyle GroupForeign Investment Review BoardHerbert Smith FreehillsJohn McMurtrieLink Market ServicesMacquarie CapitalNovaPort CapitalPacific Equity PartnersVivek BhatiaWoodford Equity Income FundYarra Funds Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
UBS makes private wealth strategy shift
Adviser charged with stealing super
AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure
Super reforms modest negative for AMP, IOOF: Credit Suisse
ERS tab hits $33.3bn
Westpac scraps SG direct debits
PEP acquires listed tech firm
Aussies continue to drain super
NZ firm hires 10 analysts in Australian expansion
Retail fund satisfaction drops
Editor's Choice
CBA executive pay voted in
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Commonwealth Bank shareholders have voted for the adoption of the remuneration report and the grant of securities to the chief executive in the annual general meeting.
Proposed changes ahead for APRA's heatmaps
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority is considering making changes to its MySuper Heatmap to reflect the reforms proposed by the government in the federal budget.
Perpetual talent departs
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Perpetual Private has lost its head of multi manager, who has been with the firm for more than 17 years, and a research analyst.
State Street targets insurance outsourcing
KARREN VERGARA
State Street has partnered with a Danish company to provide an outsourcing solution to insurance firms in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something fM9MpcSX