Conscious IM delivers affordable housing solutions

Conscious Investment Management (CIM) has partnered with one of Australia's most experienced affordable housing providers, St George Community Housing (SGCH), to acquire 102 dwellings in Box Hill, Victoria.

The properties are being delivered as affordable housing under the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) program.

The acquisition has been financed by capital from CIM's managed funds with investors including Future Super, making it the first superannuation fund to back the HAFF program.

The properties have been intended to alleviate housing stress for local frontline workers, a community that reports 44% of renters experiencing housing stress, well above the state average.

The turn-key homes are situated near public transport and within walking distance of the Box Hill health precinct.

The financing of these properties has been structured to ensure they remain affordable and in community-ownership for the long-term.

Ownership and ongoing operation of the homes will be given to SGCH, which has been operating since 1985 and currently provide homes for 11,500 Australians.

SGCH chief executive Debi Marriott-Lavery said: "Box Hill is an exciting milestone that brings us closer to our vision of ensuring more Australians can access a home they can afford and that meets their needs."

CIM chief investment officer Matthew Tominic said: "We are proud to support SGCH and Housing Australia in this important acquisition."

"The HAFF program is a great mechanism to address housing need at scale, and we're committed to supporting experienced, not-for-profit providers to be at the centre of its delivery."

Meanwhile, Future Group chief executive Simon Sheikh said: "By becoming the first super fund to back the HAFF program, Future Super is showing that superannuation can be a powerful force for good creating real-world impact while also delivering strong long-term returns."

CIM said this partnership underscores its ongoing commitment to supporting the community housing sector, a dedication it has actively maintained since 2021.

CIM has further plans to address Australia's pressing housing challenges. In collaboration with a network of experienced community providers, CIM has recently successfully closed its second dedicated social and affordable housing fund, the CIM Social Housing Fund 2 (SHF2).

Once fully deployed, SHF2 is expected to deliver approximately 2000 housing outcomes.