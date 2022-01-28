Conscious IM appoints investment director

Conscious Investment Management (Conscious IM) has announced the appointment of Queenie Tran as its new investment director.

Tran will lead Conscious IM's property investments and asset management in specialist disability accommodation (SDA) and social and affordable housing and seek to maximise its impact through active involvement in policy and advocacy.

Tran comes to Conscious Investment from Summer Housing, Australia's largest SDA provider, where she was the chief operating officer and acting chief executive.

Previously, Tran worked at Ability Options as general manager of property and assets and as an access consultant at the Independent Living Centre NSW.

Conscious IM chief investment officer Matthew Tominic said he is delighted to have such a highly respected and experienced professional as Tran join the team, after working together closely in her previous role at Summer Housing.

"It will increasingly be important for impact investment fund managers to have in-house asset management experience, to ensure maximum impact and financial returns of assets, and we look forward to working closely with Queenie on our current and future investments," Tominic said.

Conscious has partnered with Summer Housing in investing in specialist disability accommodation.

"Housing is critical infrastructure that forms the basis of social and economic stability for all," Tran said.

"I am excited to join Conscious Investment Management to invest and develop assets including SDA and social and affordable housing that provides a positive social impact."

The investment manager announced a partnership with community housing association HousingFirst and state government agency Homes Victoria in October last year.

The partnership saw the acquisition of hundreds of social and affordable housing units in Melbourne.

The investment will see Conscious finance the acquisition of up to 307 newly built one-and two-bedroom apartments around Melbourne.

The Conscious IM Impact Fund is the cornerstone investor.

Conscious Investment Management's investors include the Paul Ramsay Foundation and Future Super.