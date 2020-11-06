NEWS
Executive Appointments
Connie McKeage to step back at OneVue
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 6 NOV 2020   12:40PM

OneVue's founder and managing director Connie McKeage will leave the lead role but stay on as a consultant, alongside other executive departures as Iress's $115 million purchase is implemented.

OneVue's chief financial officer Ashley Fenton and its head of people and culture George Ribar have accepted redundancies, the firm said.

The changes come as Iress's 43 cents per share for OneVue shares kicks in today, after clearing a shareholder vote and court approval to the scheme of implementation.

"The completion of this strategic acquisition of OneVue by Iress marks an historic moment and welcomes in a new era of further growth and the acceleration of the strategy. The strength of OneVue's execution and service model paired with the distribution and technology leadership of Iress, dramatically hastens the execution of the strategy beyond what the two organisations could accomplish independently," McKeage said.

"Most importantly we are very pleased that the OneVue vision will continue to unfold under Iress' stewardship and that they are looking forward to working alongside our staff and clients."

The sale price was challenged by OVH's largest shareholder Thorney companies but eventually got the shareholder nod of approval at the vote by a wide margin.

"It has been an incredible journey to this point, and the acquisition by Iress places us in a much stronger position than ever to realise the strategy we set out to achieve," OneVue's  chief executive fund and platform services Richard Harris-Smith said. He will stay in the role with Iress.

"The journey to get here hasn't been without its challenges. We have all learnt so much from Connie and her ability to develop and drive strategy forward and her care for clients is embedded in all of us. Whilst she may no longer be our managing director, she will no doubt remain a part of our lives."

Iress yesterday reported $14.5 million in net profit after tax for the three months ending September, compared to $14.6 million in September quarter last year.

Year to date NPAT was $40.1 million, down 11% compared to the same period last year. Operating revenue grew 8% during the period to $401.4 million.

