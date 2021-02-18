NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Connectus empowers advisers with Excelerate
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 FEB 2021   12:07PM

International wealth management firm Connectus Wealth Advisers is set to roll out a new program aimed at increasing adviser efficiency, driving scale and enhancing the client experience and outcomes.

Connectus, which is owned by NASDAQ-listed Focus Financial Partners, has partner firms in Brisbane, Sydney and Victoria. The clients of these firms will also benefit from the roll out of Excelerate with Connectus, a curated program that leverages existing relationships with service providers already working with the group's 71 partner firms.

Focus Financial also owns Escala Partners and MEDIQ Financial Services, which are separate to the Connectus business. All Focus firms will also be able to use the Excelerate program.

The program includes a proprietary marketing program to enhance business development through adviser coaching and referral programs; an array of tools for enhancing adviser productivity, including institutional research and investment alternatives; and an Intelligent Adviser Hub with personalised client portals to facilitate digital onboarding.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Family office and other specialised services like trusts and estate planning, valuation and insurance are also included, along with resources for talent management, compliance, finance, IT, operations and cybersecurity.

Local customisation will be available to Australian firms and those in the United Kingdom, in addition to the United States.

Focus co-founder and chief operating officer Rajini Kodialam said the program "will provide advisers with all the technology and tools required to efficiently deliver holistic and highly personalized solutions to their clients, while also giving them the resources to accelerate the growth of their businesses".

"Additionally, Excelerate is built with the objective of providing an exceptional client experience. The program caters to the needs of sophisticated clients who want to work with advisers that offer fully integrated capabilities within a robust digital framework," he added.

Read more: Connectus Wealth AdvisersFocus Financial PartnersEscala PartnersMEDIQ Financial ServicesRajini Kodialam
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
US wealth manager acquires three Aussie firms
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
Powerwrap finds new line of business
Powerwrap posts strong first result
HNW advice firm backs AfterPay rival
Escala bought by growing US firm
AFA Adviser, Practice of the Year winners named
AFA recognises outstanding advisers
Focus Financial looking for more local partners
Focus Financial expands into Australia
Editor's Choice
Limited advice overdue for disruption
KARREN VERGARA
There are clear opportunities to disrupt intra-fund and general advice that the industry is overlooking, shunning everyday Australians that need it most, according to superannuation experts.
Iress names chair, profit slides
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The chair of the financial software provider will step down and the chair of Webjet will take his place.
Connectus empowers advisers with Excelerate
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
International wealth management firm Connectus Wealth Advisers is set to roll out a new program aimed at increasing adviser efficiency, driving scale and enhancing the client experience and outcomes.
ANZ posts 54% profit rise
ELIZA BAVIN
ANZ posted a net profit after tax for the first quarter of $1.62 billion, up 54% on the average of the past two quarters.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something X4hzWU0w