Connectus empowers advisers with Excelerate

International wealth management firm Connectus Wealth Advisers is set to roll out a new program aimed at increasing adviser efficiency, driving scale and enhancing the client experience and outcomes.

Connectus, which is owned by NASDAQ-listed Focus Financial Partners, has partner firms in Brisbane, Sydney and Victoria. The clients of these firms will also benefit from the roll out of Excelerate with Connectus, a curated program that leverages existing relationships with service providers already working with the group's 71 partner firms.

Focus Financial also owns Escala Partners and MEDIQ Financial Services, which are separate to the Connectus business. All Focus firms will also be able to use the Excelerate program.

The program includes a proprietary marketing program to enhance business development through adviser coaching and referral programs; an array of tools for enhancing adviser productivity, including institutional research and investment alternatives; and an Intelligent Adviser Hub with personalised client portals to facilitate digital onboarding.

Family office and other specialised services like trusts and estate planning, valuation and insurance are also included, along with resources for talent management, compliance, finance, IT, operations and cybersecurity.

Local customisation will be available to Australian firms and those in the United Kingdom, in addition to the United States.

Focus co-founder and chief operating officer Rajini Kodialam said the program "will provide advisers with all the technology and tools required to efficiently deliver holistic and highly personalized solutions to their clients, while also giving them the resources to accelerate the growth of their businesses".

"Additionally, Excelerate is built with the objective of providing an exceptional client experience. The program caters to the needs of sophisticated clients who want to work with advisers that offer fully integrated capabilities within a robust digital framework," he added.