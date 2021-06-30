NEWS
Financial Planning

Connectus acquires fifth practice

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUN 2021   12:23PM

Global financial advice firm Connectus Wealth Advisers continues its Australian expansion strategy, announcing it will acquire its fifth wealth management firm in less than a year.

Connectus has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire New South Wales-based self-licensed firm George Ferizis Group.

Since 1979 the group has advised small businesses on financial planning, investment management and lending solutions, as well as accounting and tax compliance services.

Founder and director George Ferizis said joining a highly collaborative consortium is an exciting new phase for the firm.

"We look forward to leveraging Connectus' value-added resources to drive growth and achieve enhanced outcomes for our clients," he said.

Connectus is the subsidiary of NASDAQ-listed Focus Financial Partners.

The Focus family now comprises: Aspiri Financial Services Group, Brady & Associates Group, Link Financial Services Group and Westwood Group.

The latest acquisition, which is due to finalise in September, takes the total number of firms to five nationwide.

Focus co-founder and chief operating officer Rajini Kodialam said Ferizis is highly respected for its specialised expertise and has a strong track record of growth and client service.

"It will offer Connectus meaningful depth in its tax and accounting capabilities, while expanding its presence in the Sydney metropolitan area," Kodialam said.

"Connectus is an ideal strategic partner that will enable us to maintain our boutique, high-touch approach with clients while locking in long-term continuity and succession planning for the business," Ferizis said.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
