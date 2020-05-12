Compliance crackdown, consultations on horizon: ASX

The chief compliance officer of the ASX has revealed the stock exchange is continuing to focus on advisers gouging fees during the COVID-19 crisis, and revealed the several consultations it has on the horizon.

Speaking over the phone for the Governance Institute of Australia's virtual governance and risk management forum, the ASX's chief compliance officer Kevin Lewis said the stock exchange has honed in on misleading and inappropriate conduct during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We continue our focus on inappropriate behaviour by advisers, in particular around gouging on fees," he said.

The ASX has reviewed around 70 COVID-19 announcements from different companies, with the stock exchange finding that approximately 50 of them were misleading.

"Unfortunately, the current environment has presented some opportunities for those who want to be opportunistic, and we have had a few companies at the lower end of our market that that's probably a fair description of and have been making COVID-19 announcements that have been misleading," he said.

One such announcement made claims of a zinc-based sunscreen, which when gargled, could protect against COVID-19, Lewis said.

"That's obviously a really big focus area for us at the moment, as we try and stop people taking advantage of the concerns around COVID-19, for example, by announcing they have found a cure to COVID-19," he said.

The stock exchange was also focused on emerging market entities with poor compliance records, Lewis said.

"We have been diligently applying the process which we refer to internally as 'show cause', which is shorthand for 'show cause why we shouldn't remove you from the official list,'" he said.

"And dealing with these companies with very poor compliance records and indeed removing them from the official list."

Another focus area of the stock exchange is cryptocurrency and initial coin offerings, Lewis said.

"We've been working very hard to keep some of the nonsense that's happened in other markets out of our market and working very closely with ASIC in that regard," he said.

"I think that's been relatively successful, because we haven't had anywhere near the level of crypto-related fraud and controversies that other markets have had."

Lewis also revealed the ASX's temporary emergency capital raising relief measures had been widely successful.

"They reflect the anticipated difficulty that listed companies would have in the current very volatile market environment in raising substantial amounts of capital," he said.

"I'm delighted to say that those measures have been very successful."

Since the beginning of March through to the first week of May, the ASX has helped raise $19 billion in capital for listed companies across about 80 raisings, he said.

Of those 80 raisings, 27 have relied on the ASX's emergency capital relief, Lewis said.

"We think these measures have been very important, not just for the listed companies but also for the whole Australian economy," he said.

"Because a number of these companies, as I'm sure you would appreciate, are in desperate need of cash and most likely would have failed if they had not been able to raise the capital like they did."

The stock exchange is also looking into a consultation on listed investment companies and trusts, he revealed.

"We're looking to do a consultation around LICs and LITs and exchange traded funds, just to try and bring those frameworks into some sort of alignment around portfolio transparency, performance reporting and internal market making," Lewis said.

It is also looking to update guidance on spread requirements and extend the bar on financial advisers being on boards of entities undertaking an IPO or a backdoor listing.

Over the next year the ASX will also update guidance on recaps; to tighten requirements for companies looking to be reinstated to trading after recapitalisation, Lewis said. It will also likely upgrade guidance around performance shares following ongoing litigation with a listed company.