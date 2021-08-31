Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel

Funds will have to shift the way they communicate risk to members and rethink portfolios as the outlook for defensive assets changes in the coming years.

That was the consensus from a panel at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference discussing how super funds are currently thinking about defensive assets.

Frontier director of consulting Kim Bowater said Frontier's forward-looking expectations show a dramatic change in the expected returns from cash and bonds compared to the previous 20 years.

Where over the last 20 years funds have seen positive returns from bonds and cash, even when equities markets were down, that will not be the case in the future.

"We've been looking at an expectation of potential negative returns for bonds for quite some time," Bowater said.

"The role of additional diversification needs to be thought about, as well as other defensive levers and defensiveness within asset classes... this is a real portfolio challenge."

She added that crucially, this is also a communication challenge for the super sector. Funds will have to communicate to members that the risk profile and return expectations for some portfolios has shifted.

Cbus head of asset allocation and portfolio construction Leanne Taylor said Cbus agreed with Bowater that funds need to start thinking about member communication in terms of return expectations from defensive assets, as she is of the view that total portfolio returns will be restrained soon.

Taylor explained Cbus' exposure to defensive assets has traditionally mostly focussed on sovereign bonds.

However, now the fund is taking a total portfolio approach to defensiveness. It is testing its portfolios against various scenarios, such as interest rate changes.

"We have lowered our exposure to traditional defensive assets in our balanced portfolios," Taylor said.

"And we have increased slightly our foreign currency exposure - thinking about the defensive qualities of other assets."

This rethink was necessary because producing income for members is becoming more challenging in the current environment, Taylor said.

Meanwhile, Nuveen Real Assets senior managing director Biff Ourso said funds can look to private real assets for some defensiveness right now when bonds and cash are not delivering.

For example, he said, farmland and timberland were deemed essential during the pandemic - and these assets have provided strong returns while providing a defensive element to portfolios during this period.

"The defensiveness of private real assets is going to come down to both asset selection and the structure of those assets, but we think they have a role to play," he said.

