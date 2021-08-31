NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 31 AUG 2021   3:44PM

Funds will have to shift the way they communicate risk to members and rethink portfolios as the outlook for defensive assets changes in the coming years.

That was the consensus from a panel at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference discussing how super funds are currently thinking about defensive assets.

Frontier director of consulting Kim Bowater said Frontier's forward-looking expectations show a dramatic change in the expected returns from cash and bonds compared to the previous 20 years.

Where over the last 20 years funds have seen positive returns from bonds and cash, even when equities markets were down, that will not be the case in the future.

"We've been looking at an expectation of potential negative returns for bonds for quite some time," Bowater said.

"The role of additional diversification needs to be thought about, as well as other defensive levers and defensiveness within asset classes... this is a real portfolio challenge."

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

She added that crucially, this is also a communication challenge for the super sector. Funds will have to communicate to members that the risk profile and return expectations for some portfolios has shifted.

Cbus head of asset allocation and portfolio construction Leanne Taylor said Cbus agreed with Bowater that funds need to start thinking about member communication in terms of return expectations from defensive assets, as she is of the view that total portfolio returns will be restrained soon.

Taylor explained Cbus' exposure to defensive assets has traditionally mostly focussed on sovereign bonds.

However, now the fund is taking a total portfolio approach to defensiveness. It is testing its portfolios against various scenarios, such as interest rate changes.

"We have lowered our exposure to traditional defensive assets in our balanced portfolios," Taylor said.

"And we have increased slightly our foreign currency exposure - thinking about the defensive qualities of other assets."

This rethink was necessary because producing income for members is becoming more challenging in the current environment, Taylor said.

Meanwhile, Nuveen Real Assets senior managing director Biff Ourso said funds can look to private real assets for some defensiveness right now when bonds and cash are not delivering.

For example, he said, farmland and timberland were deemed essential during the pandemic - and these assets have provided strong returns while providing a defensive element to portfolios during this period.

"The defensiveness of private real assets is going to come down to both asset selection and the structure of those assets, but we think they have a role to play," he said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.

Read more: AISTCbusFrontierASIAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesBiff OursoKim BowaterLeanne TaylorNuveen Real Assets
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HESTA defines perfect merger partner
Mergers don't always lead to scale benefits: Barry
Cbus changes insurance premiums
Link profit slips
Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
Frontier hires former Perpetual head of infrastructure
Experts torn on inflation outlook
Greater scrutiny of choice products needed: Scheerlinck
Market momentum to continue: ASI Conference
World Pension Alliance condemns COVID early release

Editor's Choice

Mergers don't always lead to scale benefits: Barry

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:42PM
There is a misunderstanding that superannuation fund mergers will automatically lead to scale benefits for members, according to Spirit Super's chief investment officer.

Rest streamlines asset classes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
In a move to better align itself to the Your Future, Your Super benchmarks, the $62 billion industry superannuation fund is changing the way it categorises its investment options, shifting from 11 asset classes to seven 'mega asset classes'.

Departures continue at AMP Capital MAG

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Another portfolio manager has left AMP Capital for a $3.2 billion Sydney investment firm, as the latter readies a new fund.

Zurich introduces gender affirmation leave

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:48AM
Zurich Australia and New Zealand has strengthened its support for LGBTQ+ workers by introducing gender affirmation leave.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.