CommSec adds general manager

The former chief executive of Saxo Capital Markets has taken on a new leadership role at CommSec.

Ben Smoker was recently appointed general manager, broking and markets within Commonwealth Bank's retail brokerage arm.

He joined from Westpac where he served as an investment director, catering to the group's private wealth clients, for the last 18 months.

Confirming his new role, a CBA spokesperson told Financial Standard: "In this role, Smoker will be looking after the trading and execution function, equity capital markets, and the distribution of the margin lending offering, international equities and exchange traded options for CommSec."

Smoker replaces Brian Phelps who departed in May of this year, capping off 21 years with the broker.

Phelps held the role for over 10 years, prior to which he was executive manager, margin lending for close to 11 years.

Smoker was chief executive of Saxo Capital Markets for three years from April 2016 to March 2019. Previous to that role he served as country head for GAIN Capital, and has held a number of senior roles across Royal Bank of Scotland, ABN AMRO Bank, Citi and Deutsche Bank.

Westpac recently appointed Smoker's replacement in former BNY Mellon country head Phil Filippelis. Filippelis left BNY Mellon in April after five years with the firm.