Commonwealth seeks to stop bond class action

Orders have been made in a case brought against the Commonwealth by a 23-year-old student over climate change risk as it relates to government bonds, as the government attempts to stop the class action.

Katta O'Donnell is seeking to hold the Australian government to account over climate change risks, through a class action filed in the Federal Court last year. Yesterday, the court made orders setting out how the case will proceed.

The court heard the Commonwealth wants to essentially strike out the part of the claim referring to the class action proceedings, requesting interlocutory relief.

Interlocutory relief refers to a court order to compel or prevent a party from doing certain acts pending the final determination of the case - in this case, the Commonwealth is seeking relief from the class action portion of O'Donnell's claim.

There will be a hearing to decide whether interlocutory relief is granted, scheduled for July 28.

O'Donnell, who is being represented by Equity Generation Lawyers principal David Barnden, has until July 2 to file and serve any evidence she wishes to rely on in relation to the application for interlocutory relief.

Secretary to the Australian Treasury, Steven Kennedy, and Australian Office of Financial Management chief executive, Rob Nicholl, have both been named as respondents in this case.

O'Donnell's case and the class action will not be seeking any dollar amount in damages, rather seeking to effect change in the government's handling of climate change.

O'Donnell made an investment of approximately $1000 in exchange traded Australian government bonds through the CommSec app in 2020.

Her investment came after meeting Barnden when he delivered a guest lecture at La Trobe University in July 2019, where O'Donnell is studying law.

Barnden is the same lawyer who represented Mark McVeigh in his landmark case against industry fund Rest, which settled out of court but saw the fund change its policies around climate change.