Family Office

Commonwealth Private, JPMAM launch Private Wealth Advantage

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 5 AUG 2025   12:35PM

Commonwealth Private has partnered with J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) to launch Private Wealth Advantage, a self-directed investment option for wholesale investors.

Private Wealth Advantage is a multi-asset class wealth offering that includes managed accounts, managed funds, alternatives, direct equities, domestic and offshore listed ETFs and equities, and wholesale fixed income.

Commonwealth Private clients typically have a household income of more than $450,000 per year and invest or borrow $2.5 million or more.

CBA executive general manager for wealth and private Susie Grehl said Private Wealth Advantage is targeted at wholesale self-directed investors who value exclusive access, value and control, but also care about the personalised service and support they can get from an investment director.

"With Private Wealth Advantage, our wholesale investors can make their own investment decisions. Clients can access a wide range of quality investment opportunities, which have been researched and reviewed by a professional investment team," she said.

"This helps our clients to take an active role, while benefitting from the high-quality service clients expect and enjoy from Commonwealth Private."

JPMAM chief executive for Australia and New Zealand Andrew Creber commented: "As a leader in active management, with fiduciary responsibility at the heart of what we do, entering into a strategic alliance with a leader in private wealth is a natural fit. Our organisations share aligned goals and value."

