CommIF ups hospital stake

After swatting off three takeover bids, the AMP Capital Community Infrastructure Fund (CommIF) has increased its stake in Royal Adelaide Hospital.

AMP Capital acquired an additional 9.95% in the Royal Adelaide Hospital on behalf of CommIF, taking its total interest in the hospital to 27.21%.

The acquisition closed on July 23 and follows the recently completed $2.2 billion refinancing of the public-private partnership with the South Australian government. The $2.2 billion refinancing was the world's largest sustainability loan in the healthcare sector, and the largest project finance green and sustainability loan in Australia.

The 800-bed hospital is operated by SA Health and combines clinical services, training and research facilities.

CommIF portfolio manager Charles Savage said the hospital is a great fit for the CommIF portfolio, given it as an essential service for the state and is integral in managing the ongoing pandemic for the local community.

"CommIF investments have helped develop and support critical health infrastructure across Australia including the Royal North Shore Hospital and Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre while delivering robust returns for investors," Savage said.

"We are extremely proud of our ability to partner with all stakeholders to deliver high-quality health infrastructure to the community while serving the needs of our investors."

AMP Capital managing director for origination Scott Markwick added: "The acquisition continues CommIF's successful strategy of acquiring interests in high-quality assets and follows the Royal Adelaide Hospital PPP's successful $2.2 billion refinancing last week."

CommIF recently lost more than half a dozen team members to Plenary and was the subject of several takeover bids.

Today, investors will hear from the independent board committee for the fund on its decision to reject takeover bids from Plenary, Palisade and H.R.L. Morrison and Co.

Last week, the committee wrote to investors to inform them that none of the offers were sufficient and said that AMP Capital's management of the fund continues to be in the best interests of investors.