Commerzbank acquires Aquila Capital

Commerzbank is expanding into sustainable asset management, taking a majority stake in Aquila Capital for an undisclosed figure.

Commerzbank will acquire 74.9% of the renewable energy-focused manager, while the remaining stake stays with Aquila's parent company, Aquila Group.

Aquila Capital said the deal is aimed at accelerating its operations and growing and developing the company into one of Europe's leading sustainable managers.

It said this will be driven by access to Commerzbank's 11 million private and corporate clients, 26,000 corporate client groups, and its presence in over 40 countries. Meanwhile, Commerzbank will get access to Aquila's sustainable investments expertise.

"Since 2006, the core focus of our business at Aquila Group has been to contribute to the decarbonisation of the global economy. The shift towards renewable energy and a 'green industrialisation' opens up investment opportunities that not only offer attractive returns but will also become increasingly important due to the rapidly growing capital requirements in the coming years," Aquila Group co-founder and chief executive Roman Rosslenbroich said.

"Against this backdrop, we are intensifying our efforts to mobilise private capital. The partnership with Commerzbank significantly expands our client network, facilitates the swift development of new, attractive investment products aimed at a net-zero economy and strengthens Aquila Group's position in the market.

"Together with Commerzbank, we plan to significantly enhance Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft's prominent role as a sustainable real asset investor and expand it internationally."

Meantime, Commerzbank said it's all part of its desire to actively shape the sustainable transformation of the economy.

"The strategic partnership with Aquila Group and the majority stake in Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft are a growth accelerator for our engagement in sustainable investments. Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft excellently complements our expertise in Commerzbank and Commerz Real," he said.

"With the transaction, we are significantly increasing the range of products in sustainable asset management for our customers and will expand our market position even faster. We are very well positioned with Yellowfin, Commerz Real, our stake in Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft and our asset management."

The transaction is expected to complete in Q2.