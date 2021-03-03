Colonial Super Retirement Fund rejigs managers

Colonial Super Retirement Fund and CMLA options have made changes including external managers for nearly 45 options.

The changes are effective April 2021 and apply to 19 products available via Colonial Super Retirement Fund and other products issued by the Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited (CMLA).

In Australian fixed income, Macquarie's Australian Fixed Income Fund will replace the PIMCO Wholesale Australian Bond Fund.

In Australian shares, Solaris Core Australian Share Fund replaces funds from Schroder, Pendal and T.Rowe Price. RealIndex Australian Share fund will replace Perpetual Industrial Shares Option as well as the Maple-Brown Abbott Imputation Option.

First Sentier's Australian Share will replace CFS Wholesale Australian Share Fund and CFS Wholesale Imputation Fund. Alphinity Concentrated Australian Shares is taking Ausbil's spot, among other changes in the asset class.

In Australian small caps, CFS Wholesale Small Companies Fund (Core) will be replaced by First Sentier's Australian Small Companies.

The two geared funds currently offered (CFS Wholesale Geared Share Fund and FirstChoice Wholesale Geared Global Share) will be replaced by First Sentier Australian Share and Multi-Manager Global Share respectively.

In global shares, Pendal and MFS's funds will change to multi-manager funds among other changes.

In Asian equities, RBC Emerging Markets is taking the place of FirstChoice Wholesale Asian Fund. Janus Henderson Global Natural Resources will change to multi-manager global share.

Colonial First State Investments Limited had three RSE trustees, about 939,912 accounts and $83 billion in assets at end of June 2020, according to APRA's trustee-level data.

The biggest of the three was the Colonial First State FirstChoice Superannuation Trust with $77.3 billion in assets, followed by Colonial First State Rollover & Superannuation Fund ($2.5 billion) and Colonial Super Retirement Fund (about $3 billion).

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Bank Group Super had about $12.7 billion and Commonwealth Essential Super had about $3.3 billion in assets.