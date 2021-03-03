NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Colonial Super Retirement Fund rejigs managers
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAR 2021   12:37PM

Colonial Super Retirement Fund and CMLA options have made changes including external managers for nearly 45 options.

The changes are effective April 2021 and apply to 19 products available via Colonial Super Retirement Fund and other products issued by the Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited (CMLA).

In Australian fixed income, Macquarie's Australian Fixed Income Fund will replace the PIMCO Wholesale Australian Bond Fund.

In Australian shares, Solaris Core Australian Share Fund replaces funds from Schroder, Pendal and T.Rowe Price. RealIndex Australian Share fund will replace Perpetual Industrial Shares Option as well as the Maple-Brown Abbott Imputation Option.

First Sentier's Australian Share will replace CFS Wholesale Australian Share Fund and CFS Wholesale Imputation Fund. Alphinity Concentrated Australian Shares is taking Ausbil's spot, among other changes in the asset class.

In Australian small caps, CFS Wholesale Small Companies Fund (Core) will be replaced by First Sentier's Australian Small Companies.

The two geared funds currently offered (CFS Wholesale Geared Share Fund and FirstChoice Wholesale Geared Global Share) will be replaced by First Sentier Australian Share and Multi-Manager Global Share respectively.

In global shares, Pendal and MFS's funds will change to multi-manager funds among other changes.

In Asian equities, RBC Emerging Markets is taking the place of FirstChoice Wholesale Asian Fund. Janus Henderson Global Natural Resources will change to multi-manager global share.

Colonial First State Investments Limited had three RSE trustees, about 939,912 accounts and $83 billion in assets at end of June 2020, according to APRA's trustee-level data.

The biggest of the three was the Colonial First State FirstChoice Superannuation Trust with $77.3 billion in assets, followed by Colonial First State Rollover & Superannuation Fund ($2.5 billion) and Colonial Super Retirement Fund (about $3 billion).

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Bank Group Super had about $12.7 billion and Commonwealth Essential Super had about $3.3 billion in assets.

Read more: ColonialSolarisT.Rowe Price
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
T. Rowe Price shutters local fund
Shorting doesn't have to be risky: Solaris
Former Perpetual staffer joins Nanuk
PM Capital appoints sales director
Cooper Investors opens door to retail
Investment managers turning to hungry retail market
Industry stars recognised at 2017 MAX Awards
New CEO for Kinetic Super
JPMorgan Global Strategic Bond Fund added to more platforms
CommInsure recruits BT exec for head of annuities role
Editor's Choice
Super fund halves admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
An $11.2 billion superannuation fund will halve its administration fees later this month.
Mercer joins net-zero club
ELIZA BAVIN
Mercer Australia has committed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 for its Australian funds and the Mercer-managed investment options within Mercer Super.
Janus Henderson strengthens institutional team
ANNABELLE DICKSON
In a series of promotions, Janus Henderson Investors has appointed a new head of institutional business for Australia and head of consultant relations.
Super assets hit record high
KARREN VERGARA
The superannuation sector's assets reached a milestone of $3.04 trillion at the end of 2020.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something BA8A3kbx