Superannuation

Colonial First State seeks MySuper redemption

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 OCT 2021   12:16PM

After failing to meet APRA's inaugural performance test, Colonial First State (CFS) has appointed BlackRock to run strategies across its two MySuper funds.

BlackRock won the mandate to provide investment services to CFS' FirstChoice Employer Super (FCES) and Commonwealth Essential Super (CES) following a formal tender process.

CFS will continue to set the investment strategy, oversee investment decisions and manage the implementation of those decisions in consultation with BlackRock.

CFS will also retain its internal investment capabilities and both funds will continue as actively managed portfolios.

The deal follows CFS's failure of the Your Future, Your Super performance test in August alongside 12 other MySuper products.

"It is important for our members that we act quickly to ensure that our MySuper products not only meet the benchmark test next year but outperform it in the long run," CFS Superannuation chief executive Kelly Power said.

"This is our top priority to make sure that both MySuper products feature in the top quartile of MySuper products available in market."

BlackRock's head of Australasia Andrew Landman said the US$9.5 trillion asset manager is honoured to have been appointed by CFS.

"Drawing on our experience in managing whole portfolios globally, BlackRock will offer the full breadth of its platform coupled with its in-depth investment expertise to support CFS' efforts to deliver enhanced investment outcomes to its MySuper members," Landman said.

"We have a strong heritage in serving Australian superannuation entities and we recognise it is a great responsibility to help manage the retirement savings of many Australians. It speaks to our core purpose of helping more and more Australians experience financial wellbeing, and in the process, helping them retire with dignity and security."

Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin said the big driver for the partnership is efficiency and avoiding underperformance.

"The partnership with BlackRock also allows CFS to operate state of the art hyper-efficient indexed strategies. But indexing isn't passive investing, it's about actively deciding what investment and economic sectors you want your portfolio to be exposed to," Dunnin said.

"There's a lot to like about this arrangement."Ahead of APRA's test results, CFS dropped the administration fees on FCES to 30bps and a flat fee of $10 per year for administration. It says it has reduced MySuper fees by $24 million since November 2020.

CES took out the first spot in Rainmaker Information's top 50 workplace super performance with returns of 27.1% over one year while FCES came third with 26.5% over the same period.

Members of FCES and CES will also see reduced insurance premiums from the first quarter in 2022 resulting in $40 million in savings.

The wealth manager is also facing penalties over its conduct in rolling members out of FirstChoice and into its cheaper MySuper product over a period of two years.

