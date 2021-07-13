NEWS
Superannuation

Colonial First State reports 22.4% in super returns

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 13 JUL 2021   12:37PM

Colonial First State's FirstChoice Lifestage returned an average of 22.4% after fees and tax in FY21.

The returns are aggregate across FirstChoice's different lifestages, which have different asset allocations.

The 1990-1984 lifestage returned 25.8% while 1965-1969 returned 21.1%.

CFS general manager investments Scott Tully said active management contributed 3.6% in alpha to the FY21 returns.

Tully said while CFS wants to maintain its high allocation to growth assets for younger members (for example, 1980s lifestage has 91% allocated to growth assets and 9% to defensive assets), it is reducing its exposure to the value factor.

"We think that [higher allocation to growth assets] is appropriate for members with such a long-term investment horizon but we are reducing our tilt towards value to a more neutral style," he said.

While CFS, like all other super funds, was a beneficiary of strong returns in equities and credit markets, Tully said the managers were able to add value beyond the index returns.

As an example, he cited RealIndex which has a global equities allocation from FirstChoice and did 8.6% above its benchmark during FY21.

The fund is also looking to increase its exposure to unlisted assets. Last year, it appointed Mercer to invest in direct property for FirstChoice.

"We are looking at taking some of the money in listed infrastructure and looking at opportunities in [unlisted] infrastructure and direct property," he said.

