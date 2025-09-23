Colonial First State partners with MST Financial

Colonial First State (CFS) has partnered with MST Financial to create a platform that empowers advisers to deliver better insights to clients.

With MST Financial, CFS will debut Sandstone Insights, a premium research platform. This program will equip advisers with ASX 300-listed equity research and streamlined tools, facilitating more efficient delivery of insights and greater value to clients.

Through the new platform, financial advisers will be able to create personalised watchlists with alerts; view comprehensive company ratings with monthly updates; receive insights on short- to medium-term opportunities for trading based on market trends or significant events; as well as access, buy, hold, or sell notes for all companies under research coverage.

Executive director of managed accounts Frances Taylor said: "In an environment flooded with market data, this collaboration helps advisers cut through the noise - offering clear, digestible research to support confident conversations with clients about Australian shares."

Manager for MST Financial's Sandstone Insights John Meagher said: "We are delighted to be partnering with CFS as they continue to innovate and develop new ways to help advisers deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients' investment portfolios."

CFS is also innovating its digital infrastructure. The planned launch of new digital reporting options on CFS Edge and CFS FirstChoice in October will enable more dynamic and data-rich conversations with clients on managed accounts, it said.

CFS has also rapidly grown its managed accounts, with options from 59 portfolio managers and plans to launch its eighth international option in November with the inclusion of Fidelity Group Top 50.

Taylor said: "Our ambitious roadmap is focused on providing advisers with managed account solutions that provide them with efficiency, transparency and enable them to deliver better outcomes for their clients."