Colonial First State offers aged care solution

Colonial First State (CFS) has partnered with Care and Living with Mercer to help CFS members access aged care information to assist in selecting suitable care options.

The guidance and advice service will be available as a discounted member benefit and will offer personalised support to access all levels of care from in-home support, retirement living and residential aged care.

CFS said the new partnership will allow members to access general advice on the financial considerations and funding options of various aged care arrangements but does not include personalised financial advice.

Members can access the service through an online portal and a national team of care consultants will connect them with service providers in their area.

The service includes access to a personal aged care planner that enables family members, healthcare professionals and financial advisers to collaborate online to put suitable care arrangements in place, CFS said.

"At CFS we want to support our members throughout their life and making it easier and less stressful for families to navigate the aged care system is one of the needs that can arise," CFS executive director of retirement Marissa Powe said.

"Australia's aged care system is complex, and it can be expensive, and we know there is a real need for assistance when it comes to finding and selecting suitable aged care services and moving quickly to put arrangements in place."

Care and Living with Mercer leader Will Burkitt said making aged care decisions can come at a difficult and emotional time for families.

"By using the service, CFS members supporting ageing loved ones or planning for their own later years can save significant time, reduce stress and mental load, and ultimately achieve better outcomes," Burkitt said.