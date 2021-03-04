Colonial First State names head of insurance

The former head of group insurance at Munich Re will now lead Colonial First State's insurance business.

Effective this month, Adrian Fortescue has joined Colonial First State in the role.

Fortescue joins from Munich Re Australia where he was head of group insurance for just over one year, a role he took on after 18 months as head of group pricing.

He brings more than 20 years' experience in insurance, having also held senior roles with Swiss Re and Hannover Life Re Australasia.

He also spent over five years at MLC working across group life, retail, and direct life insurance.

Colonial First State head of superannuation Kylie Turner welcomed Fortescue's appointment.

"CFS plays an important role for members who hold insurance through their superannuation accounts," she said.

"Last year we supported over 1400 members paying out $179 million in insurance benefits to support individuals and families in their time of need."

Fortescue replaces Scott Moffitt who jumped to NEOS Life recently to take on the role of general manager, new partnerships.

Moffitt held the role at Colonial First State for just over a year.