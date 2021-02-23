Colonial First State hires to investment team

Colonial First State has added to its investment team, hiring a former industry fund senior investment analyst.

Robert Graham-Smith has joined CFS as a senior investment manager for alternatives.

He joined in the role yesterday and reports to CFS executive manager investments Peter Dymond.

He was previously employed at Mine Super. He has also worked at Perpetual as an investment strategist and portfolio manager.

Prior to this he was Select Asset Management's head of alternative investments, and a senior analyst at Deutsche Bank.

In his new role at CFS, he will be responsible for manager selection and portfolio construction for liquid alternative exposures. His primary portfolio will be the FirstChoice Alternatives.

The hire takes CFS's investment team to 22. The business has $144 billion in total assets as at December end.